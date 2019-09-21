A

How DailyRounds is using AWS to move millions of files and optimise costs

By Team YS
21st Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Founded in 2014, DailyRounds is a large online healthcare practitioner network that enables a community of doctors to share their cases, discuss and collaborate. The team of 200 is focused on e-detailing, which involves connecting the pharma industry with doctors to get data on prescription patterns, trends, side effects, etc.


Initially they struggled with delivery rates and a number of timeouts ensued. But all those issues have been resolved through AWS. "Very early on in the entrepreneurial journey, we found that tech is the most lean and cost-efficient way of doing our work and we have been using AWS since inception," says Deepu Sebin, Founder & CEO, DailyRounds.


Priyank Choubey, Co-founder and CTO, DailyRounds adds, "Amazon EC2 is the backbone of our infrastructure and we use Amazon S3 and Amazon CloudFront a lot, which delivers all the media services." Apart from that, they also use Amazon Lambda to move millions of files without too much of handholding and provisioning.


Watch how AWS helps DailyRounds achieve close to 46-48 percent bandwidth and cost optimisation and seamlessly manage data.


Also Read

How Happay is leveraging AWS services to help customers manage their expenses conveniently


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] From an aggregator to becoming the world’s third-largest hotel chain - OYO's journey

Sindhu Kashyaap

This 18-year-old entrepreneur’s startup is changing healthcare in rural India

Sasha R

Zomato extends Gold programme to food delivery; NRAI slams the move

Press Trust of India

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Nandan Nilekani on building businesses; UpClose with Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato extends Gold programme to food delivery; NRAI slams the move

Press Trust of India

How DailyRounds is using AWS to move millions of files and optimise costs

Team YS

WATCH: The week that was - from India's app revolution to an exclusive with Nandan Nilekani

Team YS

[Jobs Roundup] Want to build a career selling goods and services? Check out these openings in sales across industries

Swethavimala.M

Inspiration, imagination, investment: why Namu Kini founded KYNKYNY as an online-offline platform for artists

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: Chocolate fondant at the Sassy Spoon, a walk down Brighton Pier, and finding work-life balance as an entrepreneur

Asha Chowdary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Sep 23 2019

Global Citizenship Conference 2019

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram