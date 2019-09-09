A

Samsung launches Made In India app to help deafblind individuals with easy two-way communication

Samsung has introduced tech-enabled solutions Good Vibes and Relúmĭno to help deafblind individuals and people with low vision to communicate easily.

By Rashi Varshney
9th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Samsung has introduced two tech-enabled solutions Good Vibes and Relúmĭno to help deafblind individuals and people with low vision to easily communicate and see better.


Good Vibes, developed in India, enables the deafblind to have two-way communication with their caregivers and loved ones using their smartphones.


Relúmĭno, developed by Samsung employees as part of the company’s C-Lab programme globally, is a visual aid application for people with low vision. It enables them to see images clearer by magnifying and minimising images, highlighting the image outline, adjusting colour contrast and brightness, and reversing colour.


The Good Vibes app, which can run on any Android device, uses Morse code to convert vibrations into text or voice and vice-versa. The app has two different user interfaces (UI). One has an invisible UI for the deafblind, which uses vibrations, taps and gestures, while the other has a visible UI - a standard chat interface - for the caregiver.


With the deafblind interface, a deafblind person uses a combination of dots and dashes to send their messages. The standard interface allows users to type or use voice to send messages to the deafblind. The text or voice is received as vibrations in Morse code that the deafblind can interpret.


At present, the Good Vibes app can be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Soon, it will be made available on the Google Play Store for other Android smartphone users.


As part of its Citizenship Initiatives, Samsung has partnered with Sense India, a not-for-profit dedicated to improve the lives of the deafblind in the country, to take Good Vibes to the deafblind across India.


So far, Samsung has conducted training workshops for Sense India educators and deafblind individuals along with their caregivers in Delhi and Bengaluru. It is now providing Samsung Galaxy A20 smartphones, with Good Vibes installed, to deafblind individuals and their caregivers. 


“Good Vibes is going to create a platform where our society will be able to communicate with deafblind people using smartphones. At Sense India, we have been working with deafblind for their betterment and development through comprehensive training. Good Vibes will help them connect with a larger number of people around them, something they were unable to do so far,” said Parag Namdeo, Head, Advocacy and Networks, Sense India.


Over the last few months of training with the deafblind and their caregivers, the basic functionality of the app was tested and fine-tuned through their feedback. The notifications, text sizing, duration and interval of vibrations were improved upon after these workshops.


good vibes


“This app is useful for my son Waqar and he is using it independently now. Waqar’s dream is to become a teacher and this app may help him to communicate and understand another person (his students), which will support him in daily living and learning,” said Nargis Shaikh, mother of Waqar Shaikh, a deafblind student who has received training on Good Vibes. He was able to write and understand whole sentences using Morse code on the Good Vibes app after only a few training sessions.


For Relúmĭno, Samsung has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) Delhi. It will provide Samsung Gear VR and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones to NAB Delhi. The company will also provide training on how to use them.


NAB will use Relúmĭno in classrooms where students with low vision using these devices will be able to see better, helping them improve their learning abilities.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Braille-ient breakthrough: this team from IIT Delhi helps blind students ‘see’ diagrams in thei...


4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Rashi Varshney

    Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma invests in Mumbai spacetech startup Kawa Space

    Krishna Reddy

    Meet the Mavericks: The tech entrepreneur who quit Silicon Valley to build an AI retail disruptor in Chennai

    Team YS

    Meet the 18-year-old entrepreneur whose startup ALMARI wants to be the caretaker of your clothes

    Sohini Mitter

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Do all you can - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana shops to strengthen last mile delivery

    Press Trust of India

    Rajiv Kumar appointed as new MD for Microsoft India R&D

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Funding alert] Fitness startup Fitso raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A from SRI Capital, Pankaj Chaddah, Ashish Gupta

    Sampath Putrevu

    Binny Bansal plans new VC fund of $300-400 million

    Thimmaya Poojary

    How Analyttica Datalab offers a man-machine analytics and AI ecosystem to help organisations drive sustainable business impact

    Team YS

    How Gurugram startup Relocatte is disrupting the realty market with premium furnished apartments

    Apurva P

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Wed Sep 11 2019

    Brand E-Commerce 2019

    Bengaluru
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi