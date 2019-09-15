A

Ericsson acquires Niche AI workforce for India centre

Ericsson started India wing of Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (GAIA) last year to develop open source solution to modernise telecom network, using AI and machine learning.

By Press Trust of India
15th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has acquired the workforce of Niche AI for its Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence centre, and looking for more buyouts to build a team of 150 high-tech engineers for India operations this year, a senior company official said.


The company started India wing of Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (GAIA) last year to develop open source solution to modernise telecom network, using AI and machine learning.


Ericsson
"We are looking at both organic hiring, one by one through recruitment off the market, as well as what you might call as inorganic, which is more through acquisitions and acquihires (acquiring only talents). One such company that we have acquired is Niche AI," Sanjeev Tyagi, Head of Ericsson R&D Bengaluru told PTI.

Ericsson has plans to have a team of around 300 highly qualified engineers in GAIA by end of 2019 of which half are expected to be located in India.


"We continue to be on our target and towards our objective we have hired more than 75 engineers between Bangalore and Chennai and with a couple of dozen more expected to join in the coming months and we continue to recruit actively," Tyagi said.


The company is acquiring talents from companies for GAIA and not their assets like patents, clients etc.


Tyagi said that as 5G technology will start spreading, there will be huge proliferation of internet of things devices and large number of different elements in the network, which can be efficiently managed only through AI and ML like technologies and for which GAIA is developing solutions.


"The exponential growth in IoT devices will mean that the traditional methods of managing networks are no longer going to scale and that is an area where we are going to need self-organizing, self-healing, self-governing networks using AI and ML. We're also looking at leveraging machine learning techniques to optimize the volume of signalling needed between a 5G handset and the radio base station so as to conserve battery life," Tyagi said.

He did not disclose financial details of NicheAI acquisition.


"We have been evaluating companies based on size, their core competence, the capabilities of the engineering team, cultural fit, and several other parameters. Niche AI was one company that we found suitable on all fronts. The size of the acquisition itself is small and that is something we found across the board. NicheAI 'acquihire' was in single digits in terms of the size of the workforce," Tyagi said.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Ericsson to open global Artificial Intelligence accelerator centre in Bengaluru


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [The Turning Point] Drivezy Co-founder on the accident that led to his vehicle rental startup

    Sindhu Kashyap

    Why Uber wants Bengaluru startup Sun Mobility's battery swap tech

    Vishal Krishna

    Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

    Pardeep Goyal

    Zomato suspends its unlimited 'Infinity Dining' programme

    Debolina Biswas
    Daily Capsule
    A tête-à-tête with actor Ragini Khanna; Solving personal finances - your weekend fix
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Infosys sets up tech and innovation centre in Arizona, to hire 1,000 US workers by 2023

    Press Trust of India

    Art as user experience: how online platform Artisera immerses the Art Café

    Madanmohan Rao

    Nirmala Sitharaman unveils stressed asset fund, measures for exports, real estate sectors to boost growth

    Press Trust of India

    India Inc hails Rs 70,000 Cr package to boost economy

    Press Trust of India

    How these childhood friends from Odisha built a Rs 80 lakh business in just 8 months

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    The Turning Point: Founder Sampad Swain reveals how Instamojo went from a side project to a full-fledged payment platform

    Debolina Biswas

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore