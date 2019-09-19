Eros Now collaborates with Microsoft to build online video platform on Azure

OTT video platform Eros Now on Thursday announced a collaboration with Microsoft to build a next generation online video platform on Microsoft Azure. It is targeted at consumers across the globe.





Eros Now is owned by Eros International, a Global Indian Entertainment Company, that acquires, co-produces, and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television, and digital new media.





(L-R) Anil Kapoor, Peggy Johnson Executive Vice President, Microsoft Corp and Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital

Commenting on the announcement, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO- Eros Digital, said,





“The online video market has brought a paradigm shift in the way technology is used and will be used to enhance the customer journey and user experience. We, at Eros Now, have been the earliest movers in the adoption of technology, which is a core strength of the brand. The objective and the goal of this collaboration is to ensure we become the primary innovators for the video business and a gold standard for the others to follow. We have immense respect for Microsoft as a company to help us innovate and pave the path for the next generation of online video.”





According to a statement released by the company, with this collaboration, Eros Now will be leveraging Microsoft Azure for three areas of technology development-





Intuitive Online Video Platform: Using Microsoft Azure and Azure Media Services, Eros will develop a new, intuitive online video platform. The new platform will provide seamless delivery of content for its consumers across geographies and languages, supported by a robust infrastructure including Azure Content Delivery Network (CDN). Interactive Voice Offerings: Eros will work to create new interactive voice offerings for consumers, powered by Azure AI tools, including OTT app video search experiences and voice search for video content across 10 Indian languages. Personalised Recommendation Engine: To increase consumer satisfaction and loyalty, Eros will create an engine to deliver personalised content recommendations for consumers by leveraging its own user data, combined with Azure AI, analytics, Cloud Data Warehousing solutions, and Azure Media Services.





Speaking on the Indian market, Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, said in the statement,





“India is one of the fastest-growing digital entertainment and media markets worldwide, driven by the growth in online video content. AI and intelligent cloud tools will be the next drivers of the media business, and will impact everything from content creation to consumer experience. We are very excited to work with Eros Now to redefine the online video watching experience for consumers.”









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







