Swiss-based EST Group plans to invest $250M in Indian startups in next 18 months

In a statement, the group said, that it is very bullish about the Indian market and believes markets provide new opportunities when they are slow.

By Tarush Bhalla
27th Sep 2019
Swiss-based EST Group on Friday said, it is planning to invest $250 million (about Rs 1,770 crore), in next 18 months into Indian startups that are focused on fintech applications and related business models.


In a statement, the group said, that it is very bullish about the Indian market and believes markets provide new opportunities when they are slow.


"India's largest asset is its intelligent and educated human capital and it is important to use these resources by allowing them to innovate in a problem area and then giving access to capital," Sindhu Bhaskar, CEO and Director, EST Group said.


Funding
"EST Group is planning to invest $250 million in next 18 months into India-based startups focused on fintech applications and related business models, that will plug into larger EST's vision of building an aggregated platform for capital, that will allocate impactfully to help growth sectors in our economy," the statement further added.

Sajid Jamal, who is heading the venture fund of EST Group, said, capital is not scarce but scattered, and EST's vision is to aggregate unused capital by investing in technology and then use AI voice command technology to disburse capital to SMEs, startups and agriculture verticals.


"For this, we have decided not to start from scratch but to invest in existing platforms and then connect this platform to one larger ecosystem platform that will help in enhancing growth in the economy by solving grassroots problems of the economy," he added.

EST Group provides financial advisory, asset management, semi banking operations, custodial, clearing and settlement and security issuance services. It has operations in Latin America, Europe, London and south-east Asia.


The group's fintech arm, recently established in London, is looking at investing in existing disruptive platforms in financial markets, banking operations, and wealth management using AI, machine learning and blockchain technology.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

