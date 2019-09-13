Flipkart’s pvt label brand SmartBuy doubles number of categories

In the run up to the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, has expanded its private brand – Flipkart SmartBuy – to 120 categories, which is almost a 2x rise.





According to Flipkart, this year the number of products has increased to over 200,000 under the SmartBuy brand. The increase is across key categories like home furnishings, home decor, tools, and festive items.





Flipkart’s Big Billion Days begins on September 29 and ends on October 4. This year it has doubled the number of pincodes where it offers pick up capabilities to sellers and also added around 30,000 kiranas to its network.





Flipkart says consumers in Tier II and III cities are adopting ecommerce for their small and daily needs and the Flipkart SmartBuy brand caters to this segment. These Tier II and beyond locations have seen almost 60 percent adoption of ecommerce.





Flipkart SmartBuy brand also recently launched products in categories as diverse as women’s grooming, bluetooth audio, wallpapers, USB gadgets, and auto accessories.





The ecommerce major said it used customer insights and feedback from the platform’s reviews to create products that serve the specific needs of Indian consumers. For example, it launched a credit-card-sized pocket power bank that is around 40 percent smaller than the usual offerings in this category. Musical instruments and accessories also is an upcoming category online, and it has launched new product categories such as karaoke mics, guitars, etc.





Adarsh Menon, Vice-President and Head - Private Labels, Electronics, Furniture, Flipkart, said, “Through constant engagement with our 150 million+ customer base, brands like ‘Flipkart SmartBuy’ allow us to give our consumers products tailor made for them, satisfying their needs when it comes to selection, quality, specifications, and affordability. By expanding SmartBuy’s range ahead of the festive season, we are preparing our portfolio to match customer expectations at a crucial time for the retail industry in the country.”





Flipkart has also invested in scaling small businesses in India, enabling MSMEs and sellers in these categories through its private brands business and its marketplace model.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







