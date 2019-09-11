A

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 to start from September 29

For the Big Billion Days 2019, Flipkart has extended its reach by doubling the number of pincodes as well as adding 30,000 kirana stores to its network.

By Thimmaya Poojary
11th Sep 2019
The annual festive season sale from the ecommerce industry has started to rev up with Flipkart announcing its flagship event The Big Billion Days this year will spread over six days starting from September 29 up to October 4.


A press release from Flipkart said, “This year, more than ever, the Big Billion Days will be celebrated all across India, from metros to Tier IV markets and beyond. Over the last few months, Flipkart has scaled up its supply chain considerably, both in first- and last-mile delivery, largely in underpenetrated parts of the country to cater to the needs of consumers and sellers.”


Flipkart-BBD
In preparation to The Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart said it has doubled the number of pincodes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers and has added around 30,000 kiranas to its network to handhold consumers through their online purchase journey.


The company said that during this sale period, consumers will have access to the widest selection of brands and products across categories. The key categories to watch out for will be mobiles, gadgets, TVs, appliances, fashion, personal care, furniture, etc.


According to the ecommerce major, for the first time, consumers will be able to buy insurance for appliances during the Big Billion Days.


On the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “Every year, Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and every year, we set out to deliver the best possible experience for our consumers and our lakhs of sellers. This year, more than ever, we are partnering with brands, MSMEs, sellers, and artisans to deliver unparalleled selection and user experience to our consumers.”


To increase the affordability factor during the sale, Flipkart is also providing various loan options like Cardless Credit, Flipkart Pay Later, and No-Cost EMIs on leading bank debit and credit cards. There will also be a 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank debit and credit card users and ICICI Bank credit card users.


Over the past year, Flipkart has scaled up the selection available under its private brands, with 10,000+ products under 200 categories, specially designed for consumers. In addition, for the first time this year, India’s community of artisans, weavers, and craftsmen will be able to participate in this festive event through Flipkart Samarth.


For the Big Billion Days 2019, Flipkart has partnered with India’s favourite Bollywood and sports superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, among others.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


    Authors
    Thimmaya Poojary
    P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

