Kolkata-based iKure Techsoft Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it had raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The startup plans to use the acquired funds for business and technology expansion.





Founded in 2010 by Sujay Santra, iKure is a social health enterprise engaged in delivering primary healthcare, wellness and prevention services to rural, semi-urban, and urban populations through its hubs-and-spokes clinic model.





The startup currently operates eight primary healthcare clinics and six mini clinics, and conducts more than five health intervention programmes per week.





"Our journey with IPV has been very enriching. There is also the additional benefit of accessing the IPV network comprising more than 250 CXOs across various companies," Sujay Santra said on the investment provided by IPV.





The organisation has so far covered more than 3,000 villages across seven states, profiled 58 diseases, and trained more than 550 community healthcare workers. It also licenses out its proprietary technology platform, and undertakes commissioned survey and research projects.





iKure claims to have touched eight million people in India at present, and aims to serve 25 million underserved people over the next four years.





IPV angel investor Dr Rahul Verma, who participated as a part of the round, said,





"iKure is integrating technology and medical expertise to address the last-mile healthcare delivery challenges in rural India. The impact that this can bring is huge, both from a social and economic perspective. iKure has got initial success and has struck the right model."





Apart from setting up its own primary care clinics, iKure is working with central and several state governments in India to provide its know-how, sustainable business model, and technology as part of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme.





At present, iKure has partnered with UNDP, WHO, World Economic Forum, several PSUs and corporates to provide affordable healthcare in its intervention areas.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)








