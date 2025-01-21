Quick commerce has rushed into new categories, as quick service provider Snabbit bagged $5.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Nexus Venture Partners along with angel investors like Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal, and Niraj Singh from Spinny.

The funding will enable Snabbit to add more neighborhoods across Mumbai as well as make key hires across the team.

Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, Snabbit offers 15-minute services in categories like home cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, and kitchen preparations. Its hyperlocal model selects, trains and deploys technicians within 15 minutes of raising a request.

After his two-year stint with Zepto, Agarwal realised that while convenient cabs, food, and grocery services exist, there was no player for quick, affordable, and convenient home services.

“We realised that there actually exists a large market in high-frequency, everyday home services, as opposed to highly professional, once-in-a-year, infrequent use cases,” Founder Aayush Agarwal told YourStory.

To introduce uniformity in services and add a layer of quality control over the process, Snabbit takes a full stack approach. It conducts outreach programs in low-income household areas and onboards partners after a rigorous screening and training processes covering behavioural, technical, and social skills.

The Mumbai-based startup offers partners a minimum guaranteed income, where partners are offered a minimum amount regardless of the inbound service requests. The final payout can increase based on high traffic and the number of jobs taken up by the partner. It has currently partnered with over 100 partners, who have a rate card and are incentivised based on attendance, ratings and milestones.

“Snabbit’s platform which provides quick, on-demand and affordable home services through a hyperlocal network of professionals is a game-changer. Leveraging a unique model to deliver reliable and high-quality services swiftly, they stand out in the home services sector,” noted Manish Advani, Vice President, Elevation Capital.

On the customer front, the app works on a time-based model rather than a task-based model to offer flexibility. Customers are charged an hourly fee and the platform takes a commission out of every transaction.

“We are charging you based on the time the expert spends at your place. We have a gamut of services and everyone is trained at everything that we have in the catalog,” explained Agarwal.

While it plans to expand into baby care, elderly care, and cooking, the focus is expected to remain on high-frequency, low ticket services.

India prefers affordable, frequent services, and Snabbit aims to maximise wallet share rather than ticket size, explained Agarwal.