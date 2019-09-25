Gurugram-headquartered Ketofy on Tuesday said it had raised $250,000 as a part of its pre-Series A funding.





Prominent investors include Alok Mittal, ex-MD, Canaan Partners; Rohit Chanana, Founder, Sarcha Advisory; and Tejinderpal Miglani, Co-founder, India Bulls, among others.





In a statement, the startup said it planned to use the funds to further grow the brand, as it continues efforts to raise Series A funds.





Ketofy (under parent company Ketofy Wellversed Health) is a comprehensive pantry of ultra-low-carb, ultra-low glycemic food products created from all-natural ingredients that allow people to become fit and energetic.





According to the startup, the Ketofy approach does not require people to change their existing dietary patterns and desires in order to conform to the low carb regime. The complete product offering allows people to keep eating what they enjoy the most and still reap the numerous health benefits of a natural low carb paradigm.





“The brand Ketofy was established as an effort to create an alternate food pantry for people with weight issues, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and hormonal issues like thyroid,” Ketofy Co-founder Aanan Khurma said.





“The funds are essentially required to help a larger number of people to become healthier through the use of Ketofy products,” Aanan added.





Currently, the startup is incubated by Gurgaon-based sector-agnostic incubator Huddle, whose portfolio includes Trillbit, 1Ramp, and consumer brands like Poshtick and Jade Forest, to name a few.





Huddle Co-founder Sanil Sachar stated, “This unique manufacturing framework allows personalisation of food in accordance with clinical, dietary and physiological demands of particular demography, while ensuring that Ketofy continues their growth in a steady manner continuing the impact it is creating.”

Ketofy, which was launched in mid-March of 2018, is currently serving over 250,000 customers.





It aims to help over 100 million people who are struggling with lifestyle issues and have the economic purchasing capacity.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)











