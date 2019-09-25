A

[Funding alert] Gurugram-based Ketofy raises $250,000 as part of its pre-Series A round

Gurguram-based and keto-focused foodtech startup Ketofy plans to use the funds to further grow the brand as it continues with efforts to raise Series A funding.

By Tarush Bhalla
25th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-headquartered Ketofy on Tuesday said it had raised $250,000 as a part of its pre-Series A funding.


Prominent investors include Alok Mittal, ex-MD, Canaan Partners; Rohit Chanana, Founder, Sarcha Advisory; and Tejinderpal Miglani, Co-founder, India Bulls, among others.


In a statement, the startup said it planned to use the funds to further grow the brand, as it continues efforts to raise Series A funds.


Funding
Also Read

Trying to lose weight? Food Darzee tailors diets, delivers 4 keto meals for Rs 900 a day

Ketofy (under parent company Ketofy Wellversed Health) is a comprehensive pantry of ultra-low-carb, ultra-low glycemic food products created from all-natural ingredients that allow people to become fit and energetic.


According to the startup, the Ketofy approach does not require people to change their existing dietary patterns and desires in order to conform to the low carb regime. The complete product offering allows people to keep eating what they enjoy the most and still reap the numerous health benefits of a natural low carb paradigm.


“The brand Ketofy was established as an effort to create an alternate food pantry for people with weight issues, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and hormonal issues like thyroid,” Ketofy Co-founder Aanan Khurma said.


“The funds are essentially required to help a larger number of people to become healthier through the use of Ketofy products,” Aanan added.


Currently, the startup is incubated by Gurgaon-based sector-agnostic incubator Huddle, whose portfolio includes Trillbit, 1Ramp, and consumer brands like Poshtick and Jade Forest, to name a few.


Huddle Co-founder Sanil Sachar stated, “This unique manufacturing framework allows personalisation of food in accordance with clinical, dietary and physiological demands of particular demography, while ensuring that Ketofy continues their growth in a steady manner continuing the impact it is creating.”

 

Ketofy, which was launched in mid-March of 2018, is currently serving over 250,000 customers.


It aims to help over 100 million people who are struggling with lifestyle issues and have the economic purchasing capacity.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

These foodtech startups are changing the way you eat




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mohit Kuvadia, founder of eco-friendly brand VOLOQ, says that the challenges of his entrepreneurial life helped him quit smoking

Ryan Frantz

Amazon India creates 90,000 seasonal jobs for upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale

Sameer Ranjan

Embattled WeWork CEO Adam Neumann steps down from co-working major

Press Trust of India

Flipkart adds over 50,000 direct jobs ahead of Big Billion Days sale

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Gojek India MD Sidu Ponnappa’s coding journey (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Big Games, Big Money, Big Skills: Meet the Online Baazigars of Indian Poker

Team PokerBaazi

Aavishkaar Group raises $37M from Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank FMO

Tarush Bhalla

Embattled WeWork CEO Adam Neumann steps down from co-working major

Press Trust of India

Amazon India creates 90,000 seasonal jobs for upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale

Sameer Ranjan

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Agatsa raises $1M in funding led by IAN and Technology Development Board, Government of India

Tarush Bhalla

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann steps down as high valuation target takes toll

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI