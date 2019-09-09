A
Opinion

8 reasons why investment in Indian fintech is a lucrative option

Fintech is set to grow exponentially, and for those who can crunch numbers and technology, this is the right time to put their money and expertise behind this disruptive and nascent sector.

By Ritesh Jain
9th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech is essentially the collaboration that financial companies do with technology companies. This sector is in its infancy and nascent in the digital era but set to skyrocket in the years to come. Among the leading fintech companies that are performing well in India are Paypal, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay. Trading companies like Share Khan and Money Control too have a large presence in the market. Insurance companies like Policy Bazaar can also be included in this list. Yet, there is a huge vacuum when it comes to the different fintech categories, and those with financial acumen would be wise to invest in these options.


fintech


As per a NASSCOM report, in 2018 there were around 400 fintech companies operating in India. This number is constantly growing. NASSCOM predicts that the revenue generated in India due to fintech companies will touch $2.4 billion by 2020.


Due to the reforms made by the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India, fintech investments are also growing tremendously and have increased to make the Indian fintech growth market more digital and user-friendly.


Still, there is a necessity to invest more in fintech as startups and small and medium companies. As per the recent analysis, digital payments are just about 13 percent of the total volume and currently, 87 percent of the volume of transactions happen through cash transactions. Thus, fintech is a lucrative sector to invest in and is set to grow exponentially in the India growth market.


Furthermore, this era is ripe to understand the different fintech markets to invest in India, creating a space in this disruptive industry. The specific markets where one can invest in the fintech field can prove to be very profitable in the time to come.

1.Peer to peer lending

You can invest in P2P lending startups which connect lenders to borrowers directly, and create a platform for people to connect for digital transactions. Borrowers have access to easier and faster capital with this particular category.

2.Payment services

This platform connects banks and users, within user base as well. This mainly includes digital wallets to enable quick transactions. As soon as a payment is credited, it reflects into an account instantaneously. There are three types of payment apps in this category


a) Standalone apps


b) Bank-centric apps


c) Social media-centric apps

3.Mobile banking applications

Due to the secure digital push by RBI and the Indian Government, many governments and private sector banks have enabled cash transactions that are done digitally through banking apps and net banking software. According to recent reports, 25 percent of the 50 global banks have adopted fintech for user transactions.


Several banks still need to adopt digital technology for transactions.


Therefore, a tremendous investment potential awaits to be tapped in this sector.

4.Remittance services

Remittance services are used for transactions between banks (remittance providers) and users to transact money smoothly, in different currencies, and geographically diverse areas. Many startups in the global arena have started to break the monopoly of large remittance providers such as Paypal, Western Union, and Money Gram. There is a huge potential to invest in this fintech as startups or as medium scale bankers.

5.Insurance technology

Many insurance companies are adopting fintech to smoothen otherwise cumbersome processes. As insurance companies increase their digital footprint, customers need not wait for days for insurance premiums to be calculated. Based on analytic data, insurance calculations is now faster, through apps and software. For example, in life or car insurance, after collecting and analysing data online, the apps provide metrics like the required amount and analytically correct information. Investment in startups in these areas is the need of the hour.

6.Crowd funding and equity funding services

In many western countries like the US and UK, crowdfunding is a lucrative business for raising venture capital for startups. In India, this trend is also gaining momentum as one of the fintech areas to invest in. The growth potential globally in crowd funding fintech is $16.2 billion.

7.Platform to connect buyers and sellers

There is a dire need to develop platforms to connect buyers and sellers digitally or online though apps or software where safe and secure transactions in large volumes can be done. This is an area with a large investment potential among the fintech categories.

8.Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a nascent and fast-growing area of fintech. Those with the right business acumen can invest in this area to make money quickly.

Final takeaway

The fintech sector has huge investment potential, and low risk compared to many other investment options. Growing at a rapid pace, it is an area that is set to grow steadily in the future. In India, there are many investment options in fintech. “Make hay while the sun shines,” is an apt proverb for investing in fintech companies in India. Choose this field which is the most promising of disruptive technologies across the globe today, will pay huge dividends. If you have the business acumen for finance and app development, then fintech investment is the way forward.


(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)


(Edited by Suruchi Kapur- Gomes)

Also Read

With $15M funding, this Singapore-based fintech company plans to leverage inward remittance mar...


1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Ritesh Jain

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander located on Lunar surface: ISRO Chief K Sivan

    Press Trust of India

    Meet the 18-year-old entrepreneur whose startup ALMARI wants to be the caretaker of your clothes

    Sohini Mitter

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Do all you can - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    ‘The more diverse your network is, the more complete a person you become’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

    Madanmohan Rao

    Why Uber wants Bengaluru startup Sun Mobility's battery swap tech

    Vishal Krishna

    Do all you can - your startup fix for the week

    Team YS

    Meet the edtech startup that wants to make learning fun by rewarding students who study

    Sujata Sangwan

    Annyeonghaseyo India! Why Korean Smilegate Investment made its first investment in the country this year

    Debolina Biswas

    This startup by BITS Pilani alumnus is betting on AI and analytics to predict match outcomes

    Vishal Krishna

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman