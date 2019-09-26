[Jobs roundup] Love planning and organising events? These openings may be perfect for you

Behind every successful event is a hard-working event manager. Official meetings, weddings, birthday parties, and other social gatherings…all these events are backed by masterminds who ideate, plan, arrange, and execute an action plan.





Event management is a rising industry with umpteen opportunities for both, the experienced and freshers. A report by EY predicts that the event and activation industry in India will surpass the Rs 10,000 crore target by 2021.





Event planners/managers play a multifaceted role, managing a variety of events and roles. All companies are in dire need of creative and smart event planners.









YourStory has curated a list of job openings in the event management industry:

Event Manager

Meesho

Experience needed: 0-1 years





Meesho is looking for a pro-active candidate who is a great communicator to take up the post of an event manager. They will be responsible for end-to-end event management and should manage the coordination between all stakeholders. Conducting surveys and measuring the impact of community-building would be their daily tasks. Innovation is a key skill that the company expects from candidates.





For more information, click here.





Global Event Coordinator

Angel & Genie

Experience needed: 4+ years





The company is searching for an enthusiastic and dynamic event coordinator to manage its convention and conference events. Their responsibility lies in communicating within the team, monitoring resource requirements for events, and ensuring event quality and customer satisfaction. The event production life cycle would be to create, maintain, and enforce schedules, budgets, and event status.





For more information, click here.

Event Manager

The Absolute Journey

Experience needed: 5+ years





A detail-oriented candidate with prior experience in executing weddings would be the ideal choice of the company. The selected candidate is expected to create a master plan for weddings, including the venue and arrangement details, in consultation with the core team. Budgets, checklists, and schedules are to be well maintained. Tracking the plan, ensuring contracts, and giving consultative solutions to the customers is the essential task.





For more information, click here.

Event Manager

StayAbode

Experience needed: 0-2 years





StayAbode is on the lookout for a hustler who can manage the event experience of all residents across their properties. The selected candidate should plan and organise the events calendar regularly. Event conceptualisation, partner coordination, logistics and engagement analytics should be taken care of by them. They would be the best fit for this job if passionate to foster a better living standard for residents.





For more information, click here.

Events Coordinator

JobsForHer

Experience needed: 0-2 years





The candidate will have to engage in event planning, budget preparation, partnership formations, and creating a positive environment during the event. Supervising proper data collection for events, negotiating venue-vendor contracts, and managing on-site setup and production would be their duty. Performing post-event wrap-up is also a part of the job.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







