A

[Jobs roundup] Love planning and organising events? These openings may be perfect for you

If you enjoy planning and organising creative events and have the required management skills, here are a few jobs that could be right for you.

By Swethavimala.M
26th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Behind every successful event is a hard-working event manager. Official meetings, weddings, birthday parties, and other social gatherings…all these events are backed by masterminds who ideate, plan, arrange, and execute an action plan.


Event management is a rising industry with umpteen opportunities for both, the experienced and freshers. A report by EY predicts that the event and activation industry in India will surpass the Rs 10,000 crore target by 2021.


Event planners/managers play a multifaceted role, managing a variety of events and roles. All companies are in dire need of creative and smart event planners.


Event management
Also Read

Simplifying your event planning woes, VenueMonk gives you a list of appropriate venues in 15 mi...


YourStory has curated a list of job openings in the event management industry:

Event Manager

Meesho

Experience needed: 0-1 years


Meesho is looking for a pro-active candidate who is a great communicator to take up the post of an event manager. They will be responsible for end-to-end event management and should manage the coordination between all stakeholders. Conducting surveys and measuring the impact of community-building would be their daily tasks. Innovation is a key skill that the company expects from candidates.


For more information, click here.


Global Event Coordinator

Angel & Genie

Experience needed: 4+ years


The company is searching for an enthusiastic and dynamic event coordinator to manage its convention and conference events. Their responsibility lies in communicating within the team, monitoring resource requirements for events, and ensuring event quality and customer satisfaction. The event production life cycle would be to create, maintain, and enforce schedules, budgets, and event status.


For more information, click here.

Event Manager

The Absolute Journey

Experience needed: 5+ years


A detail-oriented candidate with prior experience in executing weddings would be the ideal choice of the company. The selected candidate is expected to create a master plan for weddings, including the venue and arrangement details, in consultation with the core team. Budgets, checklists, and schedules are to be well maintained. Tracking the plan, ensuring contracts, and giving consultative solutions to the customers is the essential task.


For more information, click here.

Event Manager

StayAbode

Experience needed: 0-2 years


StayAbode is on the lookout for a hustler who can manage the event experience of all residents across their properties. The selected candidate should plan and organise the events calendar regularly. Event conceptualisation, partner coordination, logistics and engagement analytics should be taken care of by them. They would be the best fit for this job if passionate to foster a better living standard for residents.


For more information, click here.

Events Coordinator

JobsForHer

Experience needed: 0-2 years


The candidate will have to engage in event planning, budget preparation, partnership formations, and creating a positive environment during the event. Supervising proper data collection for events, negotiating venue-vendor contracts, and managing on-site setup and production would be their duty. Performing post-event wrap-up is also a part of the job.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

Event managers and others pay heed, finding a venue just got easier with MeraVenue.com


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Swethavimala.M

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal picks up majority stake in fintech company CRIDS, named CEO

Press Trust of India

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh

OnePlus 7T India launch today: here's all you need to know

Rashi Varshney

Big Games, Big Money, Big Skills: Meet the Online Baazigars of Indian Poker

Team PokerBaazi
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tata Communications partners with GlobalGyan for business acumen capability building

Team YS

Rivigo becomes 8th unicorn of 2019 after raising $4.9M from South Korea's KB Global

Sampath Putrevu

Now, get Alexa on your finger thanks to new Amazon Echo Loop ring

Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon launches 8 new Echo devices in US, 3 in India

Press Trust of India

Dreaming big is the starting point for making it big in life, says Pepperfry Co-founder Ashish Shah

Team YS

[Funding alert] Employee transportation startup WhistleDrive raises Rs 72 Cr from Colosseum Group

Sujata Sangwan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay