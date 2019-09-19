A

[Jobs Roundup] Mine your language skills as translators are in high demand

It’s an industry set to boom in the digital era, and if you are a language expert and a competent translator with a certified specialisation, there are many job opportunities awaiting your skillset.

By Swethavimala.M
19th Sep 2019
Language is an essential part of communication, especially in an era where globalisation is at its peak. The importance of language translators has been increasing rapidly given the need for dissemination of information.


The global language services market will grow by $8.66 billion during 2018-2022, according to a research firm, Technavio.


In India, where there are over a 100 languages of which 22 are in use frequently, services like Google Translate, or for that matter, Facebook (that is available in around 10-12 Indian languages), the need for expertise in translation will augment the boom set to take place in the digital era.


YourStory has curated a list of job openings for language translators:

Translation Associate – French

Amazon

Experience needed: 0-4 years


Amazon is on the lookout for a proficient communicator in French with B1, and above to be a part of their Retail Business Services (RBS). The responsibility of the associate will be to understand and use Amazon’s Retail Systems Platform to enhance the retail selection in Amazon’s online catalogue. They will have to identify and correct errors and interact with vendors/manufacturers. Strong analytical skills are a plus.


For more information, click here.

Japanese Language specialist

IBM

Experience needed: 3+ years


At IBM, a dynamic Japanese language interpreter and translator is being sought. The selected candidate is expected to provide translation and interpretation by meeting Service Level Agreements (SLA) and process compliance. They should understand and clearly communicate the impact of Japanese language projects and act as the central point of communication for interpretation and translation.


For more information, click here.

German Language Expert

Oracle

Experience needed: 1+ years


Oracle is looking for a prolific German language expert with a C certification level in German. The language expert will have to assist the internal stakeholders with contract interpretation and administration of customer’s agreements. They should liaise between consultants, revenue accounting and customers to resolve business issues. The best candidate would be one who is independent with defined policies and procedures.


For more information, click here.

Korean Translator

Synophic Systems Private Limited

Experience needed: 1+ years


As a Korean translator, the candidate must be able and efficient in translating English technical communications into Korean. The translator’s primary responsibility also includes ensuring that the quality of translation services meets customer requirements. They should work to build and maintain strong partnerships with key stakeholders.


For more information, click here.

Language Quality Analyst

Flex-i Partners

Experience needed: 1+ years


The company is on the lookout for a language quality analyst who has strong verbal and written communication skills in any of the following languages English, Urdu, Arabic, Tamil, Marathi or Malayalam. The selected candidate will be expected to check the translation quality, proofread and edit content. They must also be able to focus on removing redundancy and rewrite ambiguous text.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Suruchi Kapur Gomes)


Will the economic slowdown bite the Indian startup ecosystem?


    Authors
    Swethavimala.M

