Beer maker Medusa Beverages bags Rs 56 Cr in Series A funding

Beer maker Medusa Beverages on Friday said it has raised Rs 56 crore in series A to expand manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The equity round was led by Amal N Parikh & Ashwin Kedia, along with co-investments by Ramesh Damani, Nikhil Garg, Crest Opportunities, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) based in Singapore, the UK, and the UAE.

It plans to use the latest capital infusion for expanding its production capacity, which currently stands at 2 lakh Hectoliters annually.

A part of the fundraise would also be utilized to make strategic investments across the value chain and diversify within the alco-bev industry. This could include flavoured extensions, or adjacent segments that complement its existing portfolio which offers a variety of beers.

Also Read Beer inspired by Warner Bros’ House of The Dragon makes a scorching debut in Delhi

"On the partnerships front, we are looking at strategic investments across the value chain. This means collaborating with key stakeholders—whether in production, logistics, or even adjacent categories within the alco-bev space—to create synergies that enhance efficiency and accelerate growth. These partnerships will allow us to optimize costs, expand our market presence, and introduce complementary products under the Medusa umbrella," Avneet Singh, Founder and CEO, Medusa Beverages shared with YourStory.

Founded in 2017, the brand is present across Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. It further plans to increase penetration in these regions and expand its retail network. It will also deepen its footprint across North and Central India by the end of this fiscal year along with regions like Assam, Andhar Pradesh and Haryana.

The New Delhi-based company expects to close this fiscal year with double-digit growth in both volume and revenue. It claims to be on track to touch Rs 1,200 crore in revenue by FY2030.

It expects steady margin improvement over the next few years as it scales production and is focusing on achieving profitability in a sustainable manner, noted Singh.