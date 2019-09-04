LinkedIn released a report listing the top 25 companies in the country where Indians wants to work. OYO, Cure.Fit, TapChief, Razorpay and Bounce tops the list.





The company insights were sourced from LinkedIn Talent Insights, which provides data-driven insights to talent questions. The headcounts are based on LinkedIn data.





The report was based on mainly four criteria - employee growth, job seeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees, and how these startups pulled talent from its flagship LinkedIn top companies list.





“India is the world’s second largest startup ecosystem and this made it incredibly exciting to curate the second edition of the Top Startups list. The list is symbolic of the thriving ecosystem, and features companies that are vanguards of key trends in e-learning, healthcare, and financial services. In terms of creating opportunity, the startup ecosystem continues to flourish by fulfilling employment needs across various industries in the midst of the economic slowdown. Our data shows that these 25 companies collectively created about 18,000 jobs in the past year, and are expected to create more than 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming 12 months,” said Adith Charlie, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn, in a statement released by the company.

With a headcount of 12,000, Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn OYO tops the list. The startup this year had ventured into the coworking space, snagged a strategic investment from Airbnb, and expanded into Europe and the US to become the world’s third largest hospitality chain. According to the report, the company is looking to hire over 10,000 people globally in the next one year.





Next in the list comes, Bengaluru-based Cure.Fit. LinkedIn The report suggests that largest job functions in the company include operations, engineering and healthcare services. Recently, this Mukesh Bansal-led health and fitness startup had said that it would open fitness centres in Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the first private firm to announce such plans.





Bengaluru- based TapChief becomes the third most preferable startup by Indians in the list. This 500 Startups-backed company connects individuals and businesses with domain experts to discover, schedule, and get advice from the experts.





Payment solution provider Razorpay comes next in the list. According to the report, the largest job functions in the company include engineering, business development and sales. The company had recently raised $75 million which it intends to use to scale up its neo- banking and lending products.

In the fifth position comes bike-sharing company Bounce with a headcount of 900. The company, which facilitates around 75,000 rides daily, expects around 5,500 jobs to be created in the coming months, the report states.





The Y Combinator-backed startup Playment places sixth on the list. The company, which is an AI-driven crowdsourced marketplace, allows companies to divvy up simple data processing tasks among a diverse workforce.





The Warburg Pincus and SAIF Partners-backed logistics startup Rivigo, which is expected to turn profitable this financial year, occupies the seventh position.





It is interesting to see couple of edtech startups too on the list. Pune-based e-learning platform InterviewBit comes in the tenth position and upGrad, co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, comes in the 14th position.





The LinkedIn report also saw some insurtech companies on the list. While Bengaluru-based Acko comes in the 8th position, Digit Insurance took up the 18th position.





With a headcount of 400, healthtech startup mfine, which aims to onboard over 2,500 physicians from 250 hospitals and hit 15,000 consultations a month, ranks at 9th.





Udaan, the Bengaluru-based online B2B marketplace for food, apparel and electronics, comes in the 11th position, while the 12th and 13th positions have been occupied by discovery platform Little Black Book (LBB) and hyperlocal startup Dunzo, respectively.





At the 15th place comes Bengaluru-based IT startup Nineleaps, which aims to double its employee count in the next one year.





Payment platform Simpl occupies the 16th position, and social commerce platform Meesho ranks 17th.





Fintech startups Karza Technologies and StashFin take up the 19th and 20th position, respectively.





The last bunch of startups in the list include health tech company Pristyn Care (21th), edtech startup WhiteHat JR (22th), ecommerce platform Bizongo (23th), coworking startup Smartworks (24th), and student housing startup Stanza Living (25th).









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







