A
FinTech

Paytm aims $2-3 B GMV from educational services portfolio

Under the enhanced portfolio, Paytm will bring in products like insurance for tuition fee, loans, co-branded smart debit cards, test-taking platforms, among other services.

By Press Trust of India
6th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital payments firm Paytm expects to achieve gross merchandise value of $2-3 billion from expansion of its educational services portfolio in next 18 months. 


Under the enhanced portfolio, the firm will bring in products like insurance for tuition fee, loans, co-branded smart debit cards, test-taking platforms, among other services. 


Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Also Read

RBI seeks dismissal of PIL, which challenged Paytm Payments Bank’s licence

"The company eyes achieving gross merchandise value (GMV) of around $2-3 billion in the next one and a half years," Paytm said in a statement. 


The firm has more than 10,000 colleges, universities and other educational institutions on its platform.


"In a year from now, we would have finished a broad set of products that we want to build, making sure students, parents and government job applicants see Paytm Education as a one stop destination for all their needs," Vineet Kaul, Senior Vice President at Paytm Education, said. 


Paytm is planning to introduce financial products like insurance for tuition fee called 'Fee Protect'. Under this service, Paytm will provide tuition fee insurance with an annual premium of roughly Rs 250 per lakh. 


"The company is also coming up with a first-of-its-kind Student Smart Card that will be co-branded with educational institutes, and can also be used for financial transactions, as student ID, attendance and library card, among other services," the statement said. 

Last month, Paytm announced its plans to introduce a number of educational services like coaching marketplace, government exams forms, forms for nursery admission and private college admissions etc.


Earlier, Paytm also said that through its expansion in the Education category, it is targeting to on-board 3.5 crore users across 20,000 private schools, 1,000 higher educational institutes and 1,000 coaching institutes while achieving higher GMV with its large bouquet of services.


For its education category, the payments behemoth has already entered into a partnership with prestigious institutions like Railway Recruitment Board, Maharashtra Public Service Commission, National Testing Agency, Indian Navy, Amity, VIT, Manipal, AKTU, Army Public Schools, Delhi Public Schools, Delhi University, IITs, IIMs, NITs, Aligarh Muslim University, AIMA, ICAI, Narayana Group, Career Launcher, Made Easy, Career360, and several others.

Also Read

Paytm appoints two ex-Google executives to head its advertising and cloud businesses






3+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 3+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    Meet the 10 shortlisted Extreme Entrepreneurs of Lightspeed India Partners

    Debolina Biswas

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal
    Daily Capsule
    Alibaba to launch ecommerce business in India; The growth of coworking businesses in India
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Meet the 10 shortlisted Extreme Entrepreneurs of Lightspeed India Partners

    Debolina Biswas

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    Fifth Cohort of Cisco Launchpad graduates amidst continuing collaboration between industry, startups, and academia

    Team YS

    CII to train 5000 Telangana school teachers in IT

    Press Trust of India

    OYO enters Mexico as part of expansion plans in Latin American markets

    Press Trust of India

    Rise of the platform society: why public values matter even more in a techno-commercial world

    Madanmohan Rao

    Partner Events

    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai