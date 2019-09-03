A
FinTech

Paytm Money elevates Pravin Jadhav as MD and CEO; to invest Rs 250 Cr in two years

Founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, said, in the last one year, under Jadhav's leadership, the team at Paytm Money has built an entire organisation, product, and business grounds up.

Sujata Sangwan
3rd Sep 2019
Paytm Money, the wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that owns and operates Paytm, on Monday said it has elevated Pravin Jadhav as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and also plans to invest Rs 250 crore over the next 18-24 months.


Founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, said, in the last one year, under Jadhav's leadership, the team at Paytm Money has built an entire organisation, product, and business grounds up.

"As a true entrepreneur, Pravin has made Paytm Money from an idea to India's largest mutual fund investment platform today. As our business expands in stock broking, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and other investment products, I am very proud that Pravin will lead the company as its Managing Director and CEO," he added.


Paytm Money

Pravin Jadhav

Jadhav was previously serving as the whole-time Director. Prior to Paytm Money, he worked with Servify and Rediff.com, and was the Founder and CEO of Wishberg.


Paytm Money currently has over three million users on its investment platform.


Pravin Jadhav, Managing Director & CEO, Paytm Money said,

"Everyday, we continue to build Paytm Money to manage user's trust. It has been an exciting journey so far with Paytm Money and I am looking forward to the massive opportunity that lies in front of us to make investments more simpler, transparent and accessible to millions of Indians." 

The company has received regulatory approvals for offering stock broking and NPS services to its users and is expected to launch them soon.


"Paytm Money aims to invest Rs 250 crore over the next 18-24 months as it is expected to launch new businesses including stock broking, NPS and more in this financial year," the statement said.


Paytm Money aims to become a full-stack investment and wealth management platform. It is headquartered and operates from Bengaluru with its 250+ member team.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

