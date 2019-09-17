PM Modi asks the public for speech ideas ahead of Houston event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US.





"Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks," he tweeted. Modi urged the people to express their thoughts on the special open forum on the NaMo application.





There is great enthusiasm towards the #HowdyModi programme in Houston on 22nd. For my speech that day, I want to hear from you.



Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks.



Express your thoughts on the special Open Forum on the NaMo App. pic.twitter.com/IgH97MQBDc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

US President Donald Trump will also participate in the 'Howdy Modi' event. Modi has earlier asked the people for ideas for his Independence Day speech and 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme.





More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston.





"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.





The President of The United States of America (USA) Donald Trump is also expected to meet Modi at the mega event hosted in Houston.





The "Howdy, Modi!" event would be the first time when an American President addresses thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.





It comes ahead of the 2020 presidential elections in the US in which the influential Indian-American community members are expected to play a greater role. President Trump, a Republican, has already announced his candidature.





India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla has called Trump's participation in the "Howdy, Modi!" event "historic" and "unprecedented".





"It is reflective of the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that has developed between India and the US," Shringla said.





Trump recently also said that he will soon be meeting the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, even as he insisted that a lot of progress has been made in reducing tension between the two neighbours.





After addressing Indian-Americans at the "Howdy Modi!" event , Trump will travel to Ohio and then is expected to fly to New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly session. Without mentioning Kashmir, Trump said a "lot of progress has been made in reducing tension" between India and Pakistan.





According to Trump's schedule, he could meet the Pakistani Prime Minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York later this month.





