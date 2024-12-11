India surpasses the US as Gmail’s highest monthly user base

India has surpassed the United States, emerging as the country with the highest monthly active user base for Gmail, a key component of Google Workspace, according to Sumedha Chakraborty, Country Head, Google Workspace, India and South Asia.

Google Workspace, a suite of cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools encompassing Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Calendar, boasts over 3 billion monthly active users globally and a paying customer base exceeding 10 million, Chakraborty shared during the company’s inaugural Google Workspace Media Summit at Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 11.

According to the tech giant, customers from Indian enterprises like HCL Software, Zomato, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, and JK Cement are leveraging the benefits of using Google Workspace, including improved communication, streamlined workflows, and enhanced productivity.

The tech firm, citing Forrester’s Total Economic Impact study, said that Google Workspace saves companies 171 hours per user annually, equivalent to approximately 21 working days per year.

The same study revealed the productivity suite reduces on-demand tech support costs by 20% and delivers a 331% return on investment.

The summit also highlighted the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) at the workplace, with 31% of leaders expecting substantial transformation from AI in less than one year.

Nearly 70% of enterprises leverage Gemini, Google’s advanced AI model, within Docs or Gmail by utilising the ‘Help me write’ feature, while over 75% of users generate images directly within Slides.

“We are seeing incredible interest in Gemini for Workspace. It’s transforming how people work by boosting the efficiency, creativity, productivity, and security of their organisations,” Chakraborty said while speaking about the transformative potential of Gemini during the event.

Surveys of over 3,000 users who piloted Gemini for Google Workspace revealed an average time saving of 105 minutes per week. Furthermore, 77% of users indicated they would miss Gemini if taken away.