A

Rajiv Kumar appointed as new MD for Microsoft India R&D

Kumar, a 27-year-old veteran of Microsoft, will take on the additional role from Anil Bhansali, who had held the position for the past six years.

By Thimmaya Poojary
9th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Microsoft has appointed Rajiv Kumar as the new Managing Director of Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt Ltd (MIRPL). He currently serves as the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices (E+D) Group.


Kumar, a 27-year-old veteran of Microsoft, will take on the additional role from Anil Bhansali, who had held the position for the past six years. Bhansali will continue as the Corporate Vice President of Cloud & Enterprise and will be relocating to Redmond, USA.


Microsoft - Rajiv

Microsoft India (R&D) MD Rajiv Kumar

Also Read

Microsoft Research India launches centre for Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intel...

Kumar, who has a master's degree in computer science from the University of Texas, Austin, joined Microsoft in 1992 in Redmond, USA as a campus-hire and since then, has served in several roles across various product lines of the company.


His recent contributions to the company are Kaizala, an enterprise productivity chat app, and bootstrapping the campus hiring program in India, resulting in Microsoft hiring the best talent from premier engineering colleges in the country.


As the Managing Director, Kumar is expected to further build upon the capability of the engineering division and reinforce the culture of inclusion, innovation and collaboration. Over the years he has helped innovate a variety of products and has build large engineering organisations.


Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) in MIRPL is one of Microsoft’s largest R&D centers outside the Redmond headquarters. Set up in 1998, IDC represents Microsoft’s strategy of globally shared development to build products and services for driving digital innovation.


Microsoft set up its operations in India in 1990 and has been contributing to building solutions for empowering emerging markets like India in areas like healthcare, agriculture and education.



(Edited by Suman Singh)

Also Read

Microsoft launches AI Digital Labs with 10 educational institutes in India



12+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 12+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Thimmaya Poojary
    P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma invests in Mumbai spacetech startup Kawa Space

    Krishna Reddy

    Meet the Mavericks: The tech entrepreneur who quit Silicon Valley to build an AI retail disruptor in Chennai

    Team YS

    Meet the 18-year-old entrepreneur whose startup ALMARI wants to be the caretaker of your clothes

    Sohini Mitter

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Do all you can - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana shops to strengthen last mile delivery

    Press Trust of India

    [Funding alert] Fitness startup Fitso raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A from SRI Capital, Pankaj Chaddah, Ashish Gupta

    Sampath Putrevu

    Samsung launches Made In India app to help deafblind individuals with easy two-way communication

    Rashi Varshney

    Binny Bansal plans new VC fund of $300-400 million

    Thimmaya Poojary

    How Analyttica Datalab offers a man-machine analytics and AI ecosystem to help organisations drive sustainable business impact

    Team YS

    How Gurugram startup Relocatte is disrupting the realty market with premium furnished apartments

    Apurva P

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Wed Sep 11 2019

    Brand E-Commerce 2019

    Bengaluru
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi