Reliance Jio launches apartment security app JioGate

Reliance Jio is entering the app-based gated community management space that has several homegrown players catering to millions of residents across cities.

By Sohini Mitter
4th Sep 2019
App-based management systems for gated communities is a fast-evolving sector. Now, Reliance Jio is entering the space with JioGate, its new apartment security app.


JioGate was released on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store recently.


The app's Play Store listing reads,


"JioGate is the most convenient solution to manage entry and exit of your visitors, daily staff, deliveries, cabs and more. We are changing the way security management processes are handled to make your premises more safe and secure, leading to crime-free and theft-free community environments."


JioGate


The app has recorded 500+ installs on Google Play Store. It is compatible with devices that run Android 4.1 and above. For Apple users, it requires iOS 10 or later.


But, there is a catch. As a resident, you can use the app only if your housing complex decides to become a part of the JioGate community.


The app's core functionalities include:


Visitor management - With just a simple passcode, your guests can enter your apartment complex. No registrations are required.


Domestic help management - Residents can get notified when their domestic helps enter and leave the complex. Their attendance can also be recorded automatically.


e-Intercom - This is perhaps the most compelling feature of the app.


JioGate lets you set up your smartphone as the intercom. This enables you to accept or deny visitors from wherever you are.


Delivery management - The app helps residents verify the entry of sundry delivery boys. So, you get notified when your food and grocery orders, Amazon and Flipkart parcels and everything else is at the gate.


Panic alerts - With one long press, you can automatically send your live location to the security guard and your family members. The app allows users to set a mobile number as their 'Panic Contact'.


This comes just days ahead of Reliance's JioFiber rollout. The service is set to transform the way people function in their home environment.


JioGate will take on a bunch of apps in the gated community and apartment management space. These include MyGate, Gatekeeper, iCommunity, Apartment Adda, SmartGuard and others.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


    Authors
    Sohini Mitter

