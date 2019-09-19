A

Reliance Jio, Chinese telecom firms join hands for 5G technology

The leading telecom players and vendors have come together to start an Open Test and Integration Centre (OTIC).

By Press Trust of India
19th Sep 2019
Reliance Jio on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Chinese telecom operators and other international technology companies to develop 5G network solutions based on open standards and support interoperability.


The leading telecom players and vendors have come together to start an Open Test and Integration Centre (OTIC).


The companies include "China Mobile and Reliance Jio along with participation from China Telecom, China Unicom, Intel, Radisys, Samsung Electronics, Airspan, Baicells, CertusNet, Mavenir, Lenovo, Ruijie Network, Inspur, Sylincom, WindRiver, ArrayComm, and Chengdu NTS," Jio said in a statement.


5G
These firms "are collaborating on multi-vendor interoperability and validation activities for realising O-RAN compliant disaggregated 5G access infrastructure that leverages open software and hardware hardened for commercial deployments," it added.


Airtel, NTT Docomo, Softbank, SK Telecom, Singtel, Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm are also members of the open radio access network (O-RAN) but select players from the alliance have announced collaboration for the OTIC.


"We are fast-tracking our efforts in 5G and Open technologies by developing and working with OTIC to accelerate the adoption of industry standard, interoperable O-RAN based deployments," Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen said.


OTIC alliance has invited additional partners to join the network to advance the creation of ready-to-implement blueprints for wireless telecom network solutions conforming to O-RAN specifications in order to realise open and disaggregated 5G networks, it added.


Global telecom industry body GSMA expects India to have 920 million unique mobile subscribers by 2025, which will include 88 million 5G connections.


"5G connections in India are forecast to reach 88 million by 2025...This will leave India trailing regional peers such as China, which is set to see almost 30 percent of its total connection base on 5G by 2025," the GSMA Intelligence report released in May said.


It said there were close to 750 million unique subscribers at the end of 2018, and expected to reach almost 920 million by 2025.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


    Authors
    Press Trust of India

