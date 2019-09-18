Singapore-based Silverpush acquires BetterButter, forays into media content

Singapore-based marketing technology company Silverpush on Wednesday announced that it has acquired BetterButter, an Indian recipe-sharing platform.





This investment will strengthen the advertising business of SilverPush by providing a deeper penetration within the advertising value chain, the company said in a statement. Contextual video advertising prowess of SilverPush coupled with millions of recipes on BetterButter will give more opportunities to FMCG brands to effectively engage with their audiences, it added.





Hitesh Chawla, CEO, SilverPush, said,





“BetterButter’s repository of thousands of videos will allow us to offer the better and more strategic contextual opportunities for FMCG clients. By integrating the platform, we can now optimise marketing effectiveness for these companies and help them engage with their audience more directly and in real-time.”





BetterButter is an online recipe sharing platform designed to make home-style recipes accessible to aspiring cooks, while also providing a platform for homemakers to showcase their own recipes and videos of their favourite dishes.





With the platform’s sharing concept, users are able to send their recipes and even create studio-quality cooking videos from the comfort of their homes using the BetterButter mobile app.





“Since starting out four years ago, BetterButter has become the go-to platform for homemakers to discover and share their favourite recipes. We have a phenomenal reach across seven languages, and the support of a very strong community,” said Niyaz Laiq, Co-founder & CEO of BetterButter.

To date, BetterButter has over 150,000 recipes, 750,000 app downloads and approximately a million monthly active users across platforms. The startup has also worked with several major brands such as PepsiCo, Dabur, Nestle, Hershey’s, Veeba and Creambell, among others. Since its founding in 2015, the company said it has been supported by a variety of investors such as Delhi-based Growx Ventures and Singapore-based M&S Partners.





“By aligning our synergies with SilverPush, we will be able to provide more solutions to brands for better audience engagement opportunities” said Sukhmani Bedi, Co-founder & COO of BetterButter.

SilverPush is a marketing technology company, which has helped brands to maximise their audience engagement via contextual video advertising. With roots in India and headquartered in Singapore, the company has a global foot-print with offices across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan, Dubai, Egypt, Tanzania, Nigeria and South Africa.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







