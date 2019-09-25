Skill-gaming platform Junglee Games acqui-hires Bengaluru-based Algorin TechLabs

Skill-gaming platform Junglee Games on Wednesday announced the completion of the acquisition of Algorin TechLabs, a Bengaluru-based gaming company.





In a statement, Junglee Games said the strategic acquisition strengthens its position in the skill gaming space and provides a strong presence for the company in Bengaluru.





Co-founded in 2017 by Vijay Varma and Abhishek Bharti, Algorin TechLabs was instrumental in introducing skill-based daily fantasy sports’ platforms: PlayFantasy and JustKhel.





Post the acquisition, a team of 20 people from Algorin TechLabs, along with Founders Abhishek and Vijay, joined Junglee Games to build products focused on fantasy sports and help expand their presence in the Indian market.





Commenting on the acquisition, Ankush Gera, Founder and CEO of Junglee Games, said,





“I have known Vijay and Abhishek for the past few months, and recognise Algorin TechLabs as an extremely talented and high-performance team, which has taken significant strides in building skill-based games like PlayFantasy and JustKhel. With the two businesses coming together, we at Junglee Games are excited to look forward to the next phase of skill games and the untapped $150 billion market. More importantly, we’re quite excited to have a values-aligned team joining hands with us.”





In addition to this, the acquisition saw both the brands co-develop and launch Howzat, India’s newest fantasy sports platform.





Adding a comment on the acquisition and launch of Howzat, Abhishek Bharti, Co-Founder of Algorin TechLabs, said,





“We are thrilled to be joining the team at Junglee Games, which has charted a high growth path in the skill-based game space and has successfully created a global community of more than 25 million gamers. Culturally, both the companies are aligned and with Howzat, we hope to combine our knowledge and tech expertise to produce high skill games for the ever-increasing demand in the country.”





Founded in 2012, Junglee Games operates from San Francisco and Delhi, and has over 250 employees between San Francisco, Hong Kong, Austria, India, Vancouver, Argentina, and Poland.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)



