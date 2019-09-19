Skill India, IBM join hands for nationwide Train-the-Trainer programme in AI

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry, has signed an agreement with IT major IBM to carry out a nationwide Train-the-Trainer programme in basic artificial intelligence, an official statement said on Wednesday.





As part of the programme, ITI trainers will be trained on basic artificial intelligence (AI) skills towards using the technology in their day-to-day training activities, the ministry said in a statement.





This programme, it said, aims at enabling the trainers with basic approach, workflow and application of artificial intelligence that they can apply in their training modules.









"IBM aims at training 10,000 faculty members from ITIs across the country and the programme will be executed over a period of one year with 14 trainers across 7 locations with over 200 workshops," it added.





Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, many more training programmes will be initiated for the trainers.





These digital skills will provide an edge to the trainers responsible for imparting academic curriculum to students and help them enter the workforce as they are aligned to industry 4.0, he said.





The participants will take online courses with technical support from the trainers enabling continuous learning.





On completion, participants will go through a post assessment to further gauge their skill set and the level they have achieved.





This May, India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd announced a five-year multi-million-dollar IT outsourcing deal with tech giant IBM.





"This engagement will also contribute to Vodafone Idea's merger synergy objectives by reducing its IT related costs," the telecom firm said in a statement.





The company did not divulge the size of the deal but some reports pegged it at about $700 million.





The deal will also provide a platform for fast-track joint initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI) and internet-of-things (IoT).









(Edited by Suman Singh)











