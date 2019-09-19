A

Skill India, IBM join hands for nationwide Train-the-Trainer programme in AI

As part of the programme, ITI trainers will be trained on basic AI skills towards using the technology in their day-to-day training activities.

By Press Trust of India
19th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry, has signed an agreement with IT major IBM to carry out a nationwide Train-the-Trainer programme in basic artificial intelligence, an official statement said on Wednesday.


As part of the programme, ITI trainers will be trained on basic artificial intelligence (AI) skills towards using the technology in their day-to-day training activities, the ministry said in a statement.


This programme, it said, aims at enabling the trainers with basic approach, workflow and application of artificial intelligence that they can apply in their training modules.


AI
Also Read

AI is not taking over; it is complementing traditional security systems: Vikas Arora of IBM


"IBM aims at training 10,000 faculty members from ITIs across the country and the programme will be executed over a period of one year with 14 trainers across 7 locations with over 200 workshops," it added.


Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, many more training programmes will be initiated for the trainers.


These digital skills will provide an edge to the trainers responsible for imparting academic curriculum to students and help them enter the workforce as they are aligned to industry 4.0, he said.


The participants will take online courses with technical support from the trainers enabling continuous learning.


On completion, participants will go through a post assessment to further gauge their skill set and the level they have achieved.


This May, India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd announced a five-year multi-million-dollar IT outsourcing deal with tech giant IBM.


"This engagement will also contribute to Vodafone Idea's merger synergy objectives by reducing its IT related costs," the telecom firm said in a statement.


The company did not divulge the size of the deal but some reports pegged it at about $700 million.


The deal will also provide a platform for fast-track joint initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI) and internet-of-things (IoT).



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

How IBM is catalyzing the growth of Indian startups



  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

    Vishal Krishna

    [Startup Bharat] With over 10,000 orders a day, Matrix-backed DealShare is capturing Tier II and III India

    Sindhu Kashyaap

    [Startup Bharat] This son of a farmer prevents tonnes of food wastage using a sun-powered machine

    Rashi Varshney

    Jio adds 85.39 lakh users in July; Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 60 lakh users combined: TRAI data

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [YS Exclusive] Nandan Nilekani on why scale matters, his ‘big dream,’ and more

    Shradha Sharma

    [Funding alert] SucSEED Invests in cross-border ecommerce firm Eunimart

    Sujata Sangwan

    Google sets up AI research lab in Bengaluru

    Press Trust of India

    Facebook unveils second-generation Portal smart screen

    Press Trust of India

    [Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

    Vishal Krishna

    Jio adds 85.39 lakh users in July; Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 60 lakh users combined: TRAI data

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore