40 pc Indians feel controversial social media content may get them fired: McAfee

More than 40 percent Indian respondents polled agreed that they could get fired for controversial content on their social media channels, according to a survey by cybersecurity solutions firm McAfee.





Interestingly, more than a quarter (30.6 percent) admitted to only deleting posts after a crisis, and 25.7 percent "confessed" to posting negative content about their current workplace.





The survey, which included 1,000 adults in India, underlined the risks to professional reputation on account of controversial content on social media profiles.





"McAfee reveals that 40.7 percent Indians agree that they could get fired for controversial content on their social media channels... (About) 33.7 percent of respondents said they haven't done anything to change social media privacy settings despite knowing how to," it said.

The survey found 21.4 percent respondents worrying that content on their social profiles would negatively affect career/job prospects.





However, more than half (55.4 per cent) of these respondents said they had at least one dormant social media account, with 41 percent admitting they've not even thought about deleting inactive accounts or giving them a clear out.





On the positive side, McAfee also revealed that 63.1 percent respondents have set up a social media profile specifically for professional use, with 46.9 percent preferring to keep personal and work life separate.





Of those aged 16-24 years, 31.4 percent agreed that social media content was important to their career prospects, compared to 24.6 percent of those aged 35-44 years. Of those aged 16-24 years, 41.1 percent said they are very careful about social media content they post and are tagged in, as compared to 35.6 percent of those aged 45-55 years.





Despite this, Indians still have a lot of unsavoury content on their current social media channels, which is NSFW (Not Safe For Work), McAfee said.





The top 10 NSFW posts Indians are most embarrassed by on their social media included comments that can be perceived offensive (like insulting someone or controversial views), wearing an embarrassing outfit, being in a fight, and a wardrobe malfunction.





"Now, more than ever before, we need to be mindful of how we represent ourselves online. It is important to indulge in sharing content that paints you in a professional and positive light and avoid posting any content that can tarnish your professional image," said Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India.





Consumers must conduct regular digital health checks on their social media accounts, personal and professional, Venkat added.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)