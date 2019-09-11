A

40 pc Indians feel controversial social media content may get them fired: McAfee

The McAfee survey, which included 1,000 adults in India, underlined the risks to professional reputation on account of controversial content on social media profiles.

By Press Trust of India
11th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

More than 40 percent Indian respondents polled agreed that they could get fired for controversial content on their social media channels, according to a survey by cybersecurity solutions firm McAfee.


Interestingly, more than a quarter (30.6 percent) admitted to only deleting posts after a crisis, and 25.7 percent "confessed" to posting negative content about their current workplace.


firing
Also Read

Applying for a US visa? Be ready to provide your social media details

The survey, which included 1,000 adults in India, underlined the risks to professional reputation on account of controversial content on social media profiles.


"McAfee reveals that 40.7 percent Indians agree that they could get fired for controversial content on their social media channels... (About) 33.7 percent of respondents said they haven't done anything to change social media privacy settings despite knowing how to," it said.

The survey found 21.4 percent respondents worrying that content on their social profiles would negatively affect career/job prospects.


However, more than half (55.4 per cent) of these respondents said they had at least one dormant social media account, with 41 percent admitting they've not even thought about deleting inactive accounts or giving them a clear out.


On the positive side, McAfee also revealed that 63.1 percent respondents have set up a social media profile specifically for professional use, with 46.9 percent preferring to keep personal and work life separate.


Of those aged 16-24 years, 31.4 percent agreed that social media content was important to their career prospects, compared to 24.6 percent of those aged 35-44 years. Of those aged 16-24 years, 41.1 percent said they are very careful about social media content they post and are tagged in, as compared to 35.6 percent of those aged 45-55 years.


Despite this, Indians still have a lot of unsavoury content on their current social media channels, which is NSFW (Not Safe For Work), McAfee said.


The top 10 NSFW posts Indians are most embarrassed by on their social media included comments that can be perceived offensive (like insulting someone or controversial views), wearing an embarrassing outfit, being in a fight, and a wardrobe malfunction.


"Now, more than ever before, we need to be mindful of how we represent ourselves online. It is important to indulge in sharing content that paints you in a professional and positive light and avoid posting any content that can tarnish your professional image," said Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India.


Consumers must conduct regular digital health checks on their social media accounts, personal and professional, Venkat added.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

This Delhi social media startup is changing the business of emotions


5+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 5+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 to start from September 29

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Apple's iPhone 11 range starts at Rs 64,900 in India. Here's all you need to know

    Sohini Mitter

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Reliance Jio's fibre-to-home pricing non-disruptive, unlikely to drive major churn: CRISIL Research

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru and Mumbai in startup battle; Why JOP Network is betting on TV in the age of OTT
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Ola obtains licence from Karnataka transport dept to launch self-drive car rental service

    Press Trust of India

    Amazon.in doubles its delivery service partner network to more than 1,400 stations in 750 cities

    Sameer Ranjan

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 to start from September 29

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Funding alert] Used car marketplace Truebil raises $1M from Spiral Ventures

    Sujata Sangwan

    Indian menstruation tracking app Maya is leaking information relating to woman’s periods to Facebook: Report

    Tarush Bhalla

    Government to put up to 60pc funding in startups dealing with cow dung and urine products

    Tenzin Norzom

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru