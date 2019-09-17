A

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts, Dream Incubator and others invest in logistics company Blowhorn

Blowhorn plans to utilise the funding on innovation and expansion of the company and aims to be active in more than 100 cities across India by 2021.

By Apurva P
17th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru- based logistics company Blowhorn has raised an undisclosed round of funding led by an undisclosed investor. The funding also saw participation from its existing investors, that includes Chiratae Ventures and Dell Foundation, as well as, new investors Venture Catalysts, James Lee Sorenson and Japanese VC firm, Dream Incubator.


The company, owned by Catbus Infolabs provides a full-stack of services that offers an asset-light model via its tech platform, which connects logistics service seekers with mini- truck drivers through its website and mobile app.


A statement released by the company said that it plans to utilise the funding on innovation and expansion of the company.


Blowhorn

Mithun Srivatsa, Co-founder and CEO of Blowhorn

Commenting on the investment, Mithun Srivatsa, Co-founder and CEO of Blowhorn, said,


"We closed our fundraise to optimise speed and momentum to keep building a category-defining company. Now, with a strong core team in place, we are expanding rapidly and are seeing significant growth in our recently launched verticals. Our goal is to be active in more than 100 cities across India by 2021, and we are on track to achieving that. We are also in the final stages of executing our first international foray, and we are very excited about it. Our margin profile remains healthy and has grown 30 percent over the last quarter." 


Founded in 2014 by Mithun Srivatsa and Nikhil Shivaprasad, Blowhorn operates in all major metros in India with services from the first mile, middle mile, and last mile while handling goods from 1 g to 1 tonne.


Earlier, Blowhorn raised $300,000 in seed funding in December 2014, and $3.65 million in Series A funding in 2017.


Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-founder, Venture Catalysts, said,


“The mini-truck transportation market in India is estimated to be at a valuation of Rs 30,000 to 60,000 crore, annually. Additionally, the granting of industry status to the logistics sector has further enhanced the ease of accessing finance and extended other opportunities to players in the sector. Blowhorn has been doing some exceptional work in the domain, and we are certain the current round of investment will go a long way in empowering the company to expand and enrich its operations.” 


HDFC acted as the financial advisor and Trilegal as the legal counsel on the transaction. 


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

How Blowhorn impressed the man who funded Skype, Tesla and SpaceX to make his first India inves...


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Apurva P

    The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back stake worth $1.5B in the hospitality unicorn, gets CCI approval

    Sampath Putrevu

    How this Bengaluru startup is keeping it all Simpl by trying to make payments invisible

    Sampath Putrevu

    How these childhood friends from Odisha built a Rs 80 lakh business in just 8 months

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    [Funding alert] Ex-Foodpanda CEO’s startup Meddo raises $3M led by SRI Capital

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    How Great Learning notched up Rs 150 Cr in revenue (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [Funding alert] NestAway Technologies raises Rs 34.92 Cr from Goldman Sachs

    Tarush Bhalla

    Flipkart enhances credit offerings by 3x ahead of festive season sale

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Ahead of Great Indian Festival, Amazon launches largest fulfilment centre in Maharashtra

    Sameer Ranjan

    Mumbai-based VC LightBox closes its third fund at $209M

    Sujata Sangwan

    [Funding alert] Ex-Foodpanda CEO’s startup Meddo raises $3M led by SRI Capital

    Tarush Bhalla

    Hero Electronix forays into consumer tech with new brand Qubo for smart devices

    Rashi Varshney

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai