[Funding alert] India Accelerator-backed five startups raise around Rs 3 Cr from angel investors

The startups participated in Demo Day organised by India Accelerator in Gurugram, recently. These include Prithvi, DROR, The Knotty Tales, VAPP and FIO.

By Sujata Sangwan
13th Sep 2019
Days after participating in the Demo Day organised by India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator program, five Delhi-based startups have raised close to Rs 3 crore from various angel investors. These include Prithvi, DROR, The Knotty Tales, VAPP and FIO.


India Accelerator helps startups grow by nurturing and mentoring them at various stages, which includes providing peripheral services like Legal and HR. IA had organised a Demo Day for the startups in its program last month at Palm Town and Country Club, Gurugram.


Noida-based startup Prithvi.ai, that received the maximum funding of Rs 1 crore, is a seed-stage accelerator, comprising of a team of data science experts and leaders in business strategy and functions. The firm said, it helps startups not only develop the best machine learning products, but also helps them turn into a viable, scalable business.


DROR, a Gurugram-based startup, combines the power of social network and technology to create safety network for female. Designed by using Human Centered Design technique, the startup has raised Rs 45 lakh from various investors.


Noida-based The Knotty Tales which raised Rs 35 lakh, is a complete wedding suite designed to curate vendors on one platform, making the process of planning for a wedding hassle free for the hosts, as well as, the guests.


Delhi-based VAPP is a VR/AR platform used for real estate and tourism industry. It uses immersive visualisation in tourism and real estate sectors, enabling viewers to experience places and hotels more authentically and realistically. The startup has raised Rs 35 lakh from various investors.


Delhi-based FIO, an entertainment hub with self-conceptualised events (IP-owned) focused on fashion, lifestyle and entertainment, received a funding of Rs 75 lakh from investors. It claims to be the only platform to host international brands and designers.


Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO of India Accelerator said, 


"It has been a great pleasure and a hugely satisfying experience to be part of these startups’ journey. With every batch graduating and more founders joining the IA community, it takes us forward in our endeavour  to create an institution that can play a remarkable role in the Indian startup world. The funding that they have received is a reflection of the unique and distinguished products and services they bring to the economic value system."

(Edited by Suman Singh)


    Authors
    Sujata Sangwan

    Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

