A

[Funding alert] Silicon Valley’s JLL Spark backs Indian flex-space tech startup Qdesq

JLL Spark has invested an undisclosed amount in the flexible workspace aggregator to tap into the burgeoning coworking market in the country.

By Sujata Sangwan
11th Sep 2019
3 claps
  • +0
Share on
close
3 claps
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

JLL Spark, the Silicon Valley-based venture capital arm of JLL, has invested an undisclosed amount in Gurugram-based flex-space technology platform Qdesq


Through this investment, the proptech-focused fund has marked its first India focused investment, it said in a statement. 


Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head – India, JLL, said,


“The investment in Qdesq taps into the growth opportunity that the flexible workspace segment offers. JLL’s strong corporate relationships across the globe, combined with Qdesq’s technology platform and preferred partnerships with flex space operators, will help us provide a more comprehensive solution to our clients across 35 cities in India.” 
Qdesq

Qdesq founders Paras Arora (L) and Lavesh Bhandari

Also Read

How this marketplace is turning cafes into workplaces


Founded in 2015 by Paras Arora and Lavesh Bhandari, Qdesq is a digital platform that allows companies to transact flexible workspaces, managed workplaces, virtual offices, and individual offices. 


At present, Qdesq has approximately 2,200 centres, lists over 500,000 desks in real time, and covering the 35 Indian cities including Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, among others. 


With this investment, the company said it plans to invest heavily into the analytics capabilities of its technology platform to allow enterprises to better self-solution their future real estate footprint and to allow commercial asset owners to create viable co-working and flex spaces within commercial complexes. 


Paras Arora, Co-founder of Qdesq, added,


“The average time it takes to close a fixed time lease today is anywhere between three and six months. In comparison, Qdesq is able to close even large enterprise occupancy requirements within days. Our transaction volumes have been growing over 400 percent year-on-year and, with our shared vision with JLL, the opportunity is to scale the platform across Asia."

The company recently launched in the Philippines and plans to be present in most of Asia’s gateway cities in the near term.


According to a JLL study, the share of coworking office leasing has risen to 15 percent in the first six months (January to June) of 2019 from the eight percent level seen in 2018. India is one of the largest potential markets for coworking spaces in Asia, second only to China.


The study finds that the average size of transactions in the co-working segment increased from 37,000 square ft in 2017 to 52,000 sq ft in 2018 and further to 97,000 sq ft in the first half of 2019. 


Qdesq provides real estate occupancy requirements for a wide variety of clients like Zomato, PhonePe, Zerodha, Bank of Baroda, Nagarro, and Hyundai.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar) 


Also Read

Workspace rental platform Qdesq raises angel funding


9+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 9+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sujata Sangwan

    Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 to start from September 29

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Apple's iPhone 11 range starts at Rs 64,900 in India. Here's all you need to know

    Sohini Mitter

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Reliance Jio's fibre-to-home pricing non-disruptive, unlikely to drive major churn: CRISIL Research

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru and Mumbai in startup battle; Why JOP Network is betting on TV in the age of OTT
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Ola obtains licence from Karnataka transport dept to launch self-drive car rental service

    Press Trust of India

    Amazon.in doubles its delivery service partner network to more than 1,400 stations in 750 cities

    Sameer Ranjan

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 to start from September 29

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Funding alert] Used car marketplace Truebil raises $1M from Spiral Ventures

    Sujata Sangwan

    Indian menstruation tracking app Maya is leaking information relating to woman’s periods to Facebook: Report

    Tarush Bhalla

    Government to put up to 60pc funding in startups dealing with cow dung and urine products

    Tenzin Norzom

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru