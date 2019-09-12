A

Chubb to open business services tech centre in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

The global insurance major is looking to tap into the Indian technology talent pool and also plans to hire insurance domain experts.

By Thimmaya Poojary
12th Sep 2019
Chubb, a global property and casualty insurance company with operations in 54 countries, has announced its plan for building a business services technology center at two locations in India – Hyderabad and Bengaluru.


Without divulging the quantum of investment, Chubb said, it will also hire technical professionals to provide support for its global operations in areas such as, intelligent process automation, digital technology, and data analytics.


(Left to right) Shekhar Pannala (Chief technology officer and global digital CIO), Sean Ringsted (Chief risk officer and chief digital officer), Julie Dillman (Global Head of Operations), Jayesh Ranjan (IAS), Monique Shivanandan (Global Chief information Officer), Andrew Bendall (Senior Vice President, Actuarial and Risk)

Both the Hyderabad and the Bengaluru centres will also be engaged in catastrophe modeling and risk management. “One of Chubb’s strategic priorities is to transform the company to be truly compelling in the digital age,” Sean Ringstead, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Chubb said.

Chubb is also partnering with two Indian companies, Tetrasoft and Bridgei2i, to locally source talent from companies, academic institutions and others. The centres will commence operations with more than 100 positions during the initial phase and is expected to increase over the years.


The India centres will also supplement Chubb’s digital technology centres which are operational in New Jersey, Miami and Singapore.


According to Ringstead, the growth of Chubb will depend on the internal talent who can execute its digital technological work. “By hiring and developing our own talent, we will have greater control over the capabilities and projects we are developing… introduce innovative products, streamline processes and improve efficiency”.

Julie Dillman, the Global Head of Operations, Chubb said, “The talent we hire in India, will be an important complement to the teams already established in our regional technology delivery centres”.


In addition to the launch of the new centers, Chubb also announced that it will be working with T-hub, along with the Telangana government, public and private bodies, to come out with various innovative business solutions.


Chubb, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has offices in Zurich, New York, London, and Paris, with more than 30,000 employees worldwide.



(Edited by Suman Singh)

    Authors
    Thimmaya Poojary
    P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

