A

Tata Motors launches TACNet 2.0 to tap startups, tech firms

Tata Motors AutoMobility Collaboration Network 2.0 will enable technology firms and startups to connect with Tata Motors for innovation and collaboration opportunities

By Press Trust of India
19th Sep 2019
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the launch of a new platform, TACNet 2.0, to tap startups and technology firms as it seeks to harness new solutions in the automobile and mobility ecosystem.


TACNet 2.0 (Tata Motors AutoMobility Collaboration Network 2.0) will help develop a centre of automobility innovation through partnerships for new technologies and business models, the company said in a release.


The new platform will also allow the company to engage with startups and technology firms to connect with them, spark innovative solutions in the automotive technologies and mobility ecosystem, and explore synergies, it said.
Tata Motors picks 26pc stake in Bengaluru-based freight aggregator startup TruckEasy


"The automotive industry is undergoing a rigorous transformation phase with new and advanced technologies in manufacturing, digitisation solutions to optimise operations and supply chain, innovative and advanced product technologies, and disruptive business/service models for engaging the customer and other related stakeholders," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors.


The company is looking for directly applicable solutions for blockchain in automotive, parking marketplace, natural language processing native chatbot, demand prediction algorithm, real-time monitoring of fuel quality (BSVI), and authenticating genuine spare parts, it said.


"Today, almost every segment of the automotive value chain is required to drive its own innovation story. In the current age of uncertainty and speed of change, the effort of sourcing solutions will need to be driven both through in-house initiatives and collaborating with external partners," he added.


TACNet will enable technology firms and startups to connect with Tata Motors for such innovation and collaboration opportunities, the release added.


This July, former Tata Motors’ President Gajendra Chandel invested an undisclosed amount of funding in Jaipur-based electric scooter startup BattRE.  The startup differentiates itself from its competitors with its IoT-connected electric scooter, which uses cloud-based GPRS to connect with a mobile app and store all vehicle-related data online. 


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Tata Motors releases roadmap for the future: Smart City and Connected Car solutions



    Authors
    Press Trust of India

