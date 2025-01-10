New Year's resolutions are exciting opportunities for personal transformation—a chance to reimagine our potential, reset our goals, and embrace positive change. Many of us get inspired to reflect on our well-being—mentally, emotionally, and physically—setting the stage for meaningful, positive change.

As we embrace these goals, the search for accessible and innovative solutions becomes essential, guiding us toward sustained wellness.

This vision of complete wellness is being made a tangible reality by India’s innovative Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the health and wellness space, who are transforming how we approach personal well-being.

According to these entrepreneurs, they aren't just selling products; they're creating a holistic approach to health that benefits consumers and local farmers. By bringing superfoods back to our tables and offering high-quality, convenient supplements, brands like Danodia Foods and Alpinista are turning health resolutions into achievable, sustainable routines.

Samir Padhan: Bringing millets back to the table

Once a staple of Indian households, millets gradually gave way to other grains as dietary preferences evolved. But thanks to visionaries like Samir Padhan, Co-founder of Danodia Foods, these grains are making a comeback—and for good reasons. Packed with essential nutrients, millets are not only rich in fibre, protein, and minerals but are also naturally gluten-free, making them an ideal choice for today’s health-conscious consumers.

“During a soul-searching trip to South India in 2019, I discovered the incredible health benefits of millets, once a superfood that had fallen out of favor,” shares Padhan. “In that moment, a new dream was born—to bring millets back into the mainstream and improve lives through my business.”

Danodia Foods, founded in 2022 in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, stands out for its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing according to Padhan. The company collaborates directly with smallholder farmers, ensuring fair wages and promoting environmentally friendly farming practices. This not only supports rural livelihoods but also encourages the cultivation of climate-resilient crops like millets, which require less water and thrive in arid conditions.

“Our goal is to build an ethical, inclusive brand that connects consumers directly with smallholder farmers to uplift rural communities,” Padhan emphasizes. The company has reimagined millets for today’s busy consumers, transforming these ancient grains into delicious and convenient products. Each product is designed to fit seamlessly into modern diets, whether it’s for a quick breakfast, a hearty dinner, or a healthy snack. The company offers an impressive variety of options, including:

Millet grains (foxtail, barnyard, sorghum, kodo, pearl, kutki, ragi)

Millet flours (sorghum, kodo, foxtail)

Millet flakes (sorghum, foxtail, ragi, pearl)

Honey and jaggery as natural sweetener alternatives

By promoting healthier choices and improving farmer welfare, Danodia Foods is redefining the millet experience. “Our journey is just beginning, but the progress so far convinces me that we can make millets fashionable again while making a real difference in the lives of customers and farmers,” Padhan says.

Deepak Rai: Elevating wellness with Alpinista

For those with busy lifestyles or limited time for meal preparation, supplements can be a convenient addition to a wellness routine. They can complement daily dietary intake when cooking balanced meals regularly becomes challenging, or when it isn’t always practical, offering an easy-to-consume option for people on the go.

Recognizing this need, Alpinista, founded by Deepak Rai, offers a range of products designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday routines. According to Rai, Alpinista’s supplements are not just for fitness enthusiasts; they are for anyone seeking to adopt a healthier lifestyle. By providing convenient and effective solutions, Alpinista ensures that health goals can evolve into sustainable habits.

The brand’s diverse offerings include:

Kashmiri Saffron & Kesar: Known for their antioxidant properties, these supplements help enhance immunity, improve skin health, and promote relaxation.

Pure Himalayan Shilajit Plus: A resin liquid with fulvic acid & 85+ trace minerals that is known to act as a natural energy booster that supports stamina and vitality.

Ultimate Omega 3 Fish Oil Mercury-free, burpless Omega-3 fish oil capsules, rich in EPA and DHA known to support heart, joint, brain, and immune health, promoting overall wellness.

Vitamin D3 + K2: Soft gel capsules, a potent duo, synergistically are believed to support immune function and cardiovascular health.

Omega-3 Rich Trail Mix & Energy Booster Trail Mix: Nutrient-dense blends featuring flax seeds, cashews, dried papaya, raisins, berries, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds, perfect for snacking.

Premium Dry Fruits: Pistachios and cashews that deliver a quick, nutritious energy source.

The company states that each product is crafted with a focus on quality, purity, and effectiveness. Ingredients like saffron are sourced directly from farmers, and all products adhere to strict FSSAI guidelines. Customer satisfaction remains a cornerstone of Alpinista’s operations. By continually refining their approach and maintaining the highest standards, the company strives to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

“The name Alpinista comes from the Spanish word for ‘mountaineer’ or ‘climber,’ reflecting our belief that, like climbing a mountain, achieving good health requires continuous progress,” Rai shares.

With a foundation built on quality and a deep-rooted passion for health, Alpinista aims to empower individuals to take charge of their well-being—one mindful choice at a time. Looking ahead, the brand plans to launch a premium supplement line tailored to women’s health, addressing specific wellness needs with expert-backed formulations.

Scaling success with Walmart Vriddhi

Behind the success of brands like Danodia Foods and Alpinista lies the transformative support of the Walmart Vriddhi Program. This free-of-cost online program aims to help small businesses grow, scale, and integrate into domestic supply chains while leveraging Flipkart's platform expertise. It provides MSMEs access to digital training, business advice, and personalised mentorship.

For Padhan, joining Walmart Vriddhi in January 2023 marked a turning point. The program’s structured curriculum and mentorship enabled his team to optimize operations by transitioning from a centralized warehouse model to regional hubs, allowing for faster deliveries across India.

Leveraging its eCommerce guidance, Danodia Foods partnered with Flipkart, boosting online visibility and driving a 40% increase in sales. “I was making a sale of around Rs 2,000 a day. After three months, it grew to Rs 25,000. Today, my daily sales are Rs 2.5 lakh on Flipkart, contributing to 40% of our revenue,” Padhan shares.

For Rai, Walmart Vriddhi provided the knowledge and personalised mentorship needed to transition from selling dry fruits to crafting a full-fledged health supplement brand. Rai credits the program with teaching him how to optimize product listings, implement effective digital marketing, and maintain high hygiene standards.

“Before Walmart Vriddhi, our online sales were Rs 5,000 a month. A year post the learning program, that figure rose to Rs 7-8 lakh a month,” he explains. Leveraging Flipkart's expansive digital platform allowed Alpinista to reach customers in remote areas like Nagaland and the Andaman Islands—something unattainable through offline sales alone. This nationwide visibility significantly boosted the brand's sales and strengthened its market presence.

“Seeing Alpinista reach an audience across India was truly instrumental to our brand’s growth,” Rai shares. “The program also provided invaluable networking opportunities, enabling us to gain fresh insights and refine our business strategies.”

Walmart Vriddhi has empowered over 60,000 MSMEs across India, including women-led enterprises and family businesses, by offering digital training, personalized mentorship, and platform expertise. By equipping small businesses with the resources to thrive, the program plays a vital role in helping MSMEs make wellness accessible to consumers while uplifting local communities.

For aspiring entrepreneurs inspired by the success of these brands, registering for programs like Walmart Vriddhi can provide invaluable mentorship and guidance, helping turn business vision into reality.

As we embrace the new year, brands like Danodia Foods and Alpinista show that wellness is more than a resolution—it’s a sustainable lifestyle built on thoughtful choices and lasting commitment. So, whether it’s millet-based pancakes for breakfast or an Omega-3 trail mix for your post-workout snack, Danodia Foods and Alpinista are here to help you thrive.