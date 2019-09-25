Xiaomi launches Redmi 8A starting at Rs 6,499 with 5000mAh battery, USB Type-C port and fast charging

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched Redmi 8A in India, a successor to the Redmi 7A, on Wednesday. Redmi 8A, priced at Rs 6,499, comes with a 5000mAh battery, USB Type-C 18W fast charging support, a first in this price segment.





The box comes with a 10W fast charger, and the company claims that the battery can last up to two days.





One of the most significant upgrades on Redmi 8A is the rear camera, that comes with a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor. With that, Redmi 8A users will be able to take advantage of fast and accurate Dual Pixel Autofocus. The main camera also comes with an aperture of f/1.8, that delivers photographs with a large pixel size of 1.4μm.





The front camera in Redmi 8A sports an 8MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots.









In terms of design, the smartphone has a 6.22-inch Dot Notch HD+ display, along with Redmi 8A features 'Aura Wave Grip' design, with fine, textured patterns that makes it easy to grip the phone by reducing fingerprint residues to a minimum.

Other specs of the phone include, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and P2i’s nano-coating, making the smartphone water resistant. Redmi 8A retains the popular feature which allows users to playback FM radio without the need of connecting their earphones.





Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said,





“Redmi A series has been the number one smartphone series for India, with Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A leading the market since Q2 2018 till now. Each smartphone in the Redmi A series has redefined entry-level smartphones in India. Redmi 8A is taking the game to the next level with features such as a huge 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, USB Type-C and Sony IMX363 that is usually found in flagship smartphones. We have worked hard in ensuring that Redmi 8A delivers the highest quality with P2i nano coating, and Gorilla Glass 5 along with the best specs for its honest pricing to all our Mi Fans.”

The Redmi 8A comes in two variants and is available in Midnight Black, Sunset Red and Ocean Blue colour variants. Starting September 29, the 2GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs 6,499 and the 3GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs 6,999, across Xiaomi's website and Flipkart.















