Amazon partners with Vodafone to set up pick-up points for customers

Amazon.in on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited to set up pick-up points in Vodafone stores for its customers.

The partnership will enable Amazon.in customers to choose their nearest Vodafone store as a pick-up point to collect their packages at a convenient time, it said in a statement.

Amazon India will leverage the wide reach of Vodafone stores to provide a "safe and convenient" option for customers who may not be available during the day to receive their package, the company said.

Customers can select these points as a pick-up location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in.





Currently, the option to choose Vodafone store as a pick up point is available in nine cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad.

Stores have been identified as pick up points based on high customer density to provide easy accessibility and convenience to Amazon customers.

Amazon.in aims to double its presence in the Vodafone store network by the end of 2019, it stated.





On the other hand, the day one of the festive season sale 2019 for ecommerce biggies in India –Flipkart and Amazon – began on a very positive note as both of them said they have crossed last year’s numbers.





A statement from Flipkart said it has registered 2x sales growth on day one of TBBD 2019 compared to last year's Big Billion Day opening day. On the other hand, Amazon said more customers shopped on its platform than ever before with 91 percent of new customers coming from Tier 2 and 3 towns.





This year, it seems Bharat has given the big push to the ecommerce sales in the country, as Amazon said it saw the single largest day of sign-ups for its premium customers – Prime, with 66 percent of them coming from Tier 2 and 3 towns. Flipkart said the number of transacting customers from Tier 2 and beyond have doubled over 'TBBD 2018' on day one.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







