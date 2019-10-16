A

Does your app development practice have the velocity it needs?

By Team YS
16th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Microsoft

Microsoft

View Brand Publisher

The Microsoft Headstart Series brings to you interesting insights on Modern Cloud Computing and how you can leverage Microsoft Azure to the maximum. Coming up next is a series of meetups to help you learn from experts on Cloud Computing about scaling your business.


The most successful digital transformation stories are from organizations which understand that this process is not limited to technology, but also empowering their people with the right culture, tools and processes.

img

Here are four ways in which organizations can embrace the cloud and innovate at scale effectively in order to create value for the organisation:

  1. Maximize developer efficiency by giving them the best tools and re-usable building blocks to accelerate ideation to realization
  2. Collaboration between developers, both internal and external, with partners and open source communities is important to accelerate development
  3. Organizations need to ensure that code can be built, pass the required tests, is secure and can be deployed at any time. Alignment of new features to business objectives and the ability to track these through development, to production is also imperative.
  4. Once code is running as an application, it must have the ability to maintain service reliability, scale to meet demand, maintain security posture and provide feedback to developers to continuously improve service stack.

Microsoft addresses all four areas with:

  1. Visual Studio and Visual Studio code to maximize developer efficiency
  2. GitHub to accelerate collaboration and open source, inner source development practices
  3. Azure DevOps to accelerate delivery of products and
  4. Azure Security & Management services to ensure your products operate reliably, scale and remain secure

GitHub and Azure are open and allow you to use and orchestrate your favorite third party tools, such as Jenkins, Terraform or Ansible, through integrations, clear guidance and documentation to help you get started fast.


Not only do you get the most productive Developer and DevOps tools and platforms with GitHub and Microsoft Azure, you can deploy to and take advantage of 140+ Azure services for developing cloud native applications, including advanced platforms such as Azure Functions and Azure Kubernetes service. You can leverage Microsoft and open source data solutions, AI and cognitive services and extend your applications across Azure Stack and Hybrid deployments.


To know more about Azure contact the Microsoft team.


Also Read

Can a single solution help you leverage your data to the maximum?

Also Read

5 reasons why Azure is a great choice for startups looking for flexible and reliable Open Sourc...







  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan

How a visit to China helped this entrepreneur shape his EV startup making LCV vehicles for last-mile logistics

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rule no. 1 to tell a great brand story: Always keep the end customer in mind

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Personalised haircare startup Bare Anatomy raises $500K in seed round from Sauce.vc

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] IoT-based water management startup WeGot raises $2M in seed round

Tarush Bhalla

Ikea plans to expand to Tier-II cities in India in the second phase

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Alternate tech education venture SOAL raises $300K led by Astarc Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

JETRO’s 10: Meet the 10 startups driving innovation in the Indo-Japanese ecosystem

Team YS

Startups are rewriting India’s economic roadmap, will lead India’s march to $5 trillion GDP

TV Mohandas Pai

[Tech 30] Affordable and non-invasive device by this Kolkata medtech startup aids in early diagnosis of chronic diseases

Krishna Reddy

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Nazara Technologies invests Rs 83.5 Cr in bootstrapped kids subscription startup Paper Boat Apps

Sindhu Kashyap

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore