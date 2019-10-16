Does your app development practice have the velocity it needs?

The Microsoft Headstart Series brings to you interesting insights on Modern Cloud Computing and how you can leverage Microsoft Azure to the maximum. Coming up next is a series of meetups to help you learn from experts on Cloud Computing about scaling your business.





The most successful digital transformation stories are from organizations which understand that this process is not limited to technology, but also empowering their people with the right culture, tools and processes.

Here are four ways in which organizations can embrace the cloud and innovate at scale effectively in order to create value for the organisation:

Maximize developer efficiency by giving them the best tools and re-usable building blocks to accelerate ideation to realization Collaboration between developers, both internal and external, with partners and open source communities is important to accelerate development Organizations need to ensure that code can be built, pass the required tests, is secure and can be deployed at any time. Alignment of new features to business objectives and the ability to track these through development, to production is also imperative. Once code is running as an application, it must have the ability to maintain service reliability, scale to meet demand, maintain security posture and provide feedback to developers to continuously improve service stack.

Microsoft addresses all four areas with:

Visual Studio and Visual Studio code to maximize developer efficiency GitHub to accelerate collaboration and open source, inner source development practices Azure DevOps to accelerate delivery of products and Azure Security & Management services to ensure your products operate reliably, scale and remain secure

GitHub and Azure are open and allow you to use and orchestrate your favorite third party tools, such as Jenkins, Terraform or Ansible, through integrations, clear guidance and documentation to help you get started fast.





Not only do you get the most productive Developer and DevOps tools and platforms with GitHub and Microsoft Azure, you can deploy to and take advantage of 140+ Azure services for developing cloud native applications, including advanced platforms such as Azure Functions and Azure Kubernetes service. You can leverage Microsoft and open source data solutions, AI and cognitive services and extend your applications across Azure Stack and Hybrid deployments.





