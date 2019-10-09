A

C-CAMP & BNV Innovation Hub join hands to support life-science startups to raise funding of up to Rs 2.1 Cr

The two organisations, under the umbrella of the C-CAMP – BNV Innovation Hub (CBIH), aim to encourage and promote the best deep science innovations in the field of Life Sciences and Biotechnology in India and Japan.

By Sujata Sangwan
9th Oct 2019
The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), an Indian bio-innovation hub, recently joined hands with Beyond Next Ventures (BNV), one of the leading independent accelerators and VCs in Japan dedicated to incubation investment in technology startups. 

 

The two organisations, under the umbrella of the C-CAMP – BNV Innovation Hub (CBIH), aim to encourage and promote the best deep science innovations in the field of Life Sciences and Biotechnology in India and Japan. To kickstart its activities, CBIH is calling for applications from Indian bio startups for funding support of up to $300,000 (Rs 2.1 crore) per startup.


CBIH

Source: CBIH website

The hub also aims to support startups in both the regions through exchange of human resources and technologies, and through other facilitation programmes and events to connect skilled talent, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders in both regions.


CBIH is a tie-up between Japanese and Indian innovation ecosystems dedicated to the biological sciences. The hub will facilitate Japanese investment of up to $5 million in early stage Indian startups in the life sciences and biotech domain with technologies to address global issues. Beyond funding, CBIH will also enable expert mentorship and guidance from C-CAMP on an equity basis.


Interested startups can apply here


C-CAMP was established with the aim of enabling cutting-edge bio-science research and entrepreneurship by making available state-of-the-art technologies and providing training on these technologies to academia and industry, and building a thriving ecosystem to stimulate innovation and promote bio-tech entrepreneurship in India. 


As part of C-CAMP's mandate to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, it has created and fostered an entrepreneur-friendly culture in and around Academic/Research environment through its Entrepreneurship programme, which includes Seed funding, bio-incubation, mentorship, and other facilitation activities. 


Over the last few years, C-CAMP has interacted with over 500 startups and supported over 100 of these through funding, incubation and mentorship.  


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

