From fitness vlogger and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to ideas to spend your Diwali - your weekend fix

Gaurav Taneja began his career as a civil engineer from IIT Kharagpur and later became a pilot. Today, he is known as the Flying Beast among his three million fans. Gaurav runs two successful YouTube channels. In a conversation, we get up close and personal with this terrific YouTube legend.





Diwali is here and chances are, you have already bought gifts, splurged on sweets, and bid goodbye to your diet and gym for the season. If you are wondering what else you can do over the long holiday weekend, here are some of our suggestions.

Plan 'green' gifts for your friends and family this Diwali

This Diwali, make happy and environment-friendly choices. Right from eco-friendly decorations like earthenware diyas and natural rangoli to saying no to crackers, there is a drive to make the festival as planet-friendly as possible.

If you are not planning to make any traditional sweets this Diwali, why not try your hand at baking western desserts this year? Chef Sandhya Seshadri gives us some excellent gifting ideas, which involves some baking and much innovation.

Turmeric is the new super food across the world

Did you know taking care of your skin begins with your diet? Your gut is literally at the root of how your skin behaves, says our diet and nutrition expert, Deepa Kannan. She offers loads of skin-friendly solutions on how to get your gut balance perfect and how to detox the right way.

Is your favourite fictional hero Howard Roark of The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand? Is Eric Segal your favourite author? Would you like to live in Ubud, Bali? If yes, meet Kausshal Dugarr, Founder of Teabox.





