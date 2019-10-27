A

From fitness vlogger and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to ideas to spend your Diwali - your weekend fix

Diwali is here and chances are, you have already bought gifts, splurged on sweets and bid goodbye to your diet and gym for the season.

By Team YS
27th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gaurav Taneja began his career as a civil engineer from IIT Kharagpur and later became a pilot. Today, he is known as the Flying Beast among his three million fans. Gaurav runs two successful YouTube channels. In a conversation, we get up close and personal with this terrific YouTube legend.


taneja_capsule

5 ways to spend your Diwali weekend

movie

Diwali is here and chances are, you have already bought gifts, splurged on sweets, and bid goodbye to your diet and gym for the season. If you are wondering what else you can do over the long holiday weekend, here are some of our suggestions.

Buy ‘green’ gifts this Diwali and save the planet

Diwali gifts

Plan 'green' gifts for your friends and family this Diwali

This Diwali, make happy and environment-friendly choices. Right from eco-friendly decorations like earthenware diyas and natural rangoli to saying no to crackers, there is a drive to make the festival as planet-friendly as possible.

Bake desserts with a traditional touch this Diwali

sweets

If you are not planning to make any traditional sweets this Diwali, why not try your hand at baking western desserts this year? Chef Sandhya Seshadri gives us some excellent gifting ideas, which involves some baking and much innovation.

Skin secrets: beauty begins with your diet

Turmeric

Turmeric is the new super food across the world

Did you know taking care of your skin begins with your diet? Your gut is literally at the root of how your skin behaves, says our diet and nutrition expert, Deepa Kannan. She offers loads of skin-friendly solutions on how to get your gut balance perfect and how to detox the right way.

There is nothing worse in life than being ordinary

teabox

Is your favourite fictional hero Howard Roark of The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand? Is Eric Segal your favourite author? Would you like to live in Ubud, Bali? If yes, meet Kausshal Dugarr, Founder of Teabox.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Business execution startup Ally raises $15M in Series B funding led by Tiger Global

Tarush Bhalla

This woman entrepreneur’s pet-care startup was born after she lost her own dog

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
From fitness vlogger and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to ideas to spend your Diwali - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[PhotoSparks Diwali edition] The festival of lights becomes brighter with this exhibition by the Colour Factory

Madanmohan Rao

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a stellar battery for a mid-range smartphone

Sahil Bhalla

These 5 out-of-the-box startups shaking up India’s billion-dollar travel industry

Sutrishna Ghosh

[The Turning Point] From logistics to food delivery, how Swiggy found its sweetspot

Sindhu Kashyaap

This woman entrepreneur’s pet-care startup was born after she lost her own dog

Sindhu Kashyaap

WATCH: That week that was - from a fighter pilot who fixes potholes to Ola's untold story

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore