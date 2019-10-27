From fitness vlogger and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to ideas to spend your Diwali - your weekend fix
Diwali is here and chances are, you have already bought gifts, splurged on sweets and bid goodbye to your diet and gym for the season.
Gaurav Taneja began his career as a civil engineer from IIT Kharagpur and later became a pilot. Today, he is known as the Flying Beast among his three million fans. Gaurav runs two successful YouTube channels. In a conversation, we get up close and personal with this terrific YouTube legend.
5 ways to spend your Diwali weekend
Buy ‘green’ gifts this Diwali and save the planet
This Diwali, make happy and environment-friendly choices. Right from eco-friendly decorations like earthenware diyas and natural rangoli to saying no to crackers, there is a drive to make the festival as planet-friendly as possible.
Bake desserts with a traditional touch this Diwali
If you are not planning to make any traditional sweets this Diwali, why not try your hand at baking western desserts this year? Chef Sandhya Seshadri gives us some excellent gifting ideas, which involves some baking and much innovation.
Skin secrets: beauty begins with your diet
Did you know taking care of your skin begins with your diet? Your gut is literally at the root of how your skin behaves, says our diet and nutrition expert, Deepa Kannan. She offers loads of skin-friendly solutions on how to get your gut balance perfect and how to detox the right way.
There is nothing worse in life than being ordinary
Is your favourite fictional hero Howard Roark of The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand? Is Eric Segal your favourite author? Would you like to live in Ubud, Bali? If yes, meet Kausshal Dugarr, Founder of Teabox.
