A

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale sees 50 percent rise in new customers

The major boost to the transactions on the Flipkart marketplace during the festive season sale came from Tier II and beyond locations.

By Thimmaya Poojary
4th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart's the Big Billion Days (TBBD) festive sale, 2019, saw 50 percent growth in the number of new customers compared to the previous year’s edition. According to Flipkart, this was powered by participants from Tier II and beyond locations.


Flipkart’s TBBD was spread over six days between September 29 to October 4, and it clocked 70 billion views, according to a statement issued by the company.


The key thrust area of the ecommerce major in this year’s festive sale edition was to bring the sellers and buyers from the Tier II cities and beyond location.


“With a purpose to bring the next 200 million consumers to the ecommerce fold, TBBD saw Bharat inch closer to India by showing confidence in categories and affordability offerings,” Flipkart said.


Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Also Read

How Flipkart employees are ensuring they leave no stone unturned to make ‘The Big Billion Days’...


Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, said, 


It has been a fantastic start to the festive season. We set out with an aim to bridge the gap between India and Bharat. TBBD 2019 has proven that Bharat has moved closer to India in more ways than one. Whether it is the uptake of the Hindi interface or the adoption of our affordability constructs, engagement constructs like gaming, consumers have engaged with brands they love like never before.”


Among the key highlights of TBBD 2019, Flipkart said September 30 was the single largest day for commerce in the country. More than 50 percent of Flipkart Plus shoppers are from Tier II cities and beyond, and units from Tier III cities grew by 100 percent on a year-on-year basis. Over 40 percent of transacting sellers during TBBD were from Tier II and beyond.


“We take immense pride in making ecommerce more inclusive through the introduction of some top categories, which during this festive season, have been able to cater to the needs of Tier II markets and beyond. The Big Billion Days has also brought our entire ecosystem together from our seller partners to artisans, weavers and consumers; who were all able to spread festive cheers across categories,” Kalyan said.


Flipkart said it was the biggest festive season for mobiles till date, with brands achieving more than 2X growth over TBBD 2018. More than 20 models sold over 100K units each during TBBD’19, which is a first for any event, it said.


In the fashion category, TBBD 2019 saw 70 percent growth in sales when compared to last year, and 40 percent of the new customers to Flipkart came through this segment. Women customers contributed 45 percent to the overall fashion sales in terms of units sold.


Artisans and weaver partners through Flipkart Samarth programme witnessed over 100 percent growth in sales during TBBD.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Meet Bijayeta Singh, the only woman in Flipkart's last-mile fleet in Siliguri


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

How innovating has helped these 3 youngsters generate a turnover of Rs 1 crore in 8 months

Apurva P

Big Games, Big Money, Big Skills: Meet the Online Baazigars of Indian Poker

Team PokerBaazi

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan
Daily Capsule
What is SAIF Partners’ investment thesis; Festive sales generate over $1B GMV
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly Funding Roundup] After a whimpering end in September, October begins with a bang; equity funding rises to $474.6 M

Sameer Ranjan

[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $45M from Lightbox, Google, 3L Capital, others

Sujata Sangwan

India’s advanced analytics talent requirements will double to two lakh by 2020, and Great Learning can skill you for it

Ryan Frantz

The Tamil Nadu story takes a look at why the state leads the way in entrepreneurship, investment and industrial growth

Team YS

PMO holds meeting of secretaries on draft national logistics policy

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Expense management platform Fyle raises additional $4.5M from Steadview Capital

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Oct 05 2019

Local Startups' Meet Bangalore 2019

Bangalore
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi