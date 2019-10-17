A

[Funding alert] Pre-owned car platform CARS24 raises $100M in Series D funding led by Unbound

According to CARS24, the fund raised will be used to strengthen the company's footprint in new cities, scale franchise model, technology and the recently announced consumer lending (NBFC) business.

By Tarush Bhalla
17th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

CARS24, a tech-enabled used car platform on Thursday said that it has raised $100 million as part of its Series D round of funding from Unbound, a London-based global investment firm, and New York-based Moore Strategic Ventures. The company's existing investors – KCK, Agnelli (Fiat) Family and Sequoia India, also participated in the said round.


Cars24
Also Read

[Funding alert] MS Dhoni invests in Series D round of CARS24


According to CARS24, the fund raised will be used to strengthen the company's footprint in new cities, scale franchise model, technology and the recently announced consumer lending (NBFC) business. 


The company has inaugurated several outlets across India to strengthen its foothold in the pre-owned car segment, and with the fresh funds, it will further expand its geographical presence. CARS24 is currently targeting to be present in 75 Indian cities by the end of this year.


In August 2019, as part of its Series D round, the pre-owned car company announced a strategic partnership with the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as its brand ambassador and one of the investors in the company.


Speaking on the latest capital infusion, Vikram Chopra, Co-founder and CEO, of CARS24, said, “We are changing the transaction ecosystem for the pre-owned car marketplace in India. With this investment, we have not only strengthened our vision to become India’s largest pre-owned automobile company but have also given one more reason for our customers to have faith in us.”


“Our motive is to expand across India and give our customers a hassle-free selling experience. Any car owner can sell their car at a great price in less than an hour by driving down to the nearest CARS24 branch. To make it a reality, we’ve been investing heavily in making our tech more robust, as well as, convenient and frictionless for all,” Vikram added.   

At present, the company has over 10,000 channel partners registered on its platform and it intends to increase the network to more than 20,000 partners over the next two years.


The company also said that it has been actively launching operations in many Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.


Commenting on the investment, Shravin Bharti Mittal, Founder, Unbound, said,


"We believe CARS24 is disrupting the pre-owned car industry in India and addressing the challenges faced by car owners, by providing them with a world-class customer experience which is quick, easy and hassle-free."

Today, CARS24 is doing transactions of 1.5 lakh cars per year and is targeting to reach one million annual transactions by the end of 2021. 



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Used car marketplace CARS24 forays into consumer lending business



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Personal care startup Super Smelly raises funding from Singapore-based Lyte Investment Bank

Debolina Biswas

‘Sport’light: From zero investment to 1 Cr, how a Delhi-based startup is identifying potential sports stars

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Meet the man behind ‘unicorn factory’ Stockholm (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

As 10 aspirational startups pitched at Demo Day, corporates reflected on how early-stage tech startups can co-innovate

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Personal care startup Super Smelly raises funding from Singapore-based Lyte Investment Bank

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Premium beer brand White Owl raises Rs 40 Cr in Series B round

Tarush Bhalla

How coworking spaces are getting different synergies under one roof

Vineet Taing

Meet the 26 Indian tech startups who successfully pitched at NASSCOM's Japan VC network

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Mobile-based dermatology solutions provider Remedico raises $500K in Seed round

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Digital lending startup RupeeRedee raises $6M from Digital Finance International

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Legal practice management app Legalkart raises Rs 3.5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Ola launches self-drive platform Ola Drive, aims to host 20,000 cars by 2020

Sindhu Kashyap

Creating a culture of sharing for the next billion

Team YS

[Tech 30] How this Bengaluru-based B2B startup enables enterprises to retrieve critical data in minutes

Thimmaya Poojary

[Jobs Roundup] Test your marketing skills with these startup openings

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore