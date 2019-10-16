[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Bengaluru-based UrbanPiper, a platform that simplifies online ordering for restaurants, raised Series A round of $7.5 million led by Tiger Global along with Sequoia India.





Scott Shleifer, Partner, Tiger Global Management, said, “UrbanPiper is helping restaurants reduce costs and improve connectivity with diners and food delivery platforms.”





The startup will use the new funds to scale the team, the product suite as well as for international expansion.





UrbanPiper's Founders (L-R): Anirban Majumdar and Saurabh Gupta





In 2018, UrbanPiper raised Pre-Series A funding from Axilor Ventures and Kumar Vembu, Co-founder, Zoho.





Commenting on the fundraise, Saurabh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of UrbanPiper, said,





“We are on a mission to help restaurants manage and grow their business online with the least bit of hassle. We have been powering some of the most reputed restaurant brands in India, and have matured our product suite over the last few years. We are ready to scale our offering to help millions of restaurant partners across the globe.”





Founded in 2015 by Saurabh Gupta and Anirban Majumdar, UrbanPiper’s core offering is to provide integration between food delivery partners and restaurant point-of-sale systems. The platform provides a mature dashboard to restaurants and brings automation to their online presence across different channels.





With a team of over 75 individuals, the company said it helps reduce order cancellations and the manual effort required by restaurants to update their catalogue across various online platforms.





Some of UrbanPiper’s leading customers in India are Pizza Hut, McDonalds, Cafe Coffee Day, OYO, Wow Momo, Eat.Fit, Haldirams, Paradise Biryani, and Chai Point.





The UrbanPiper platform claims to be live at 7,500+ restaurant locations across India and the Middle East, and has been adopted by over 150 restaurant PoS partners to enable food delivery integrations for their customers.





“Earning the ‘trust’ of merchants by consistently providing essential services through a high throughput and low latency, complex API layer has been the cornerstone of UrbanPiper's offering,” said Anirban Majumdar, CTO and Co-founder, UrbanPiper.









