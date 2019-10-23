A

[Funding alert] Northern Arc Capital and Netherlands’ Triodos invest Rs 30 Cr in Shiksha

The education finance company will use the funding for growing its loan portfolio, to deepen presence in South India, and expand to new states such as MP, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

By Sujata Sangwan
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Northern Arc Capital, a debt platform for financial inclusion focused institutions, and Netherlands based impact investment fund, Triodos Investment Management today announced a Rs 30 crore investment in Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by Chennai-based education finance company Shiksha Financial Services

 

Shiksha offers business loans to educational institutions and education loans to parents. The company will use the funds for growing its loan portfolio, to deepen presence in South India and expand to new states such as MP, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

 

Kshama Fernandes, MD & CEO of Northern Arc said, 

 

“Education financing is emerging as an important sector of focus at Northern Arc. The financial inclusion landscape is expanding and we are noticing opportunities beyond traditional sectors like microfinance.” 
Shiksha Finance for YS

Founders of Shiksha Finance

Also Read

Shiksha Finance raises Rs 55 Cr growth capital from Zephyr Peacock, existing investors


Founded in 2014 by V L Ramakrishnan and Jacob Abraham, Shiksha offers business loans to educational institutions for their working capital needs, to create new infrastructure, and to purchase new assets. While its study loan is uniquely designed to partner with parents to deliver uninterrupted education for their children. The company is currently operational in five states in the South and is serving more than 2,000 schools and over 2.2 million students.

 

V L Ramakrishnan, CEO of Shiksha, said, 

 

“Education finance has so much unmet demand in India. Our goal is to support the educational needs of 200+ million school student population in the country. We see a massive opportunity to expand across the country and debt financing will play a critical role in enabling us to scale faster and grow our books.”

With a total assets under management of Rs 165 crore, Shiksha is backed by private equity investors like Aspada Investment, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, and Zephyr Peacock India.


Sagar Thakar, Senior Investment Officer at Triodos Investment Management said, 


“Shiksha plays an instrumental role in improving access to quality education in India. Education is an empowering force as it creates knowledge and equips children with the qualities and skills to shape and build their future. Parents from low-income families see education as a path out of poverty. With our loan, Shiksha can further expand its outreach, especially in semi-urban areas.”



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation pumps $1mn into Shiksha Finance

Also Read

How this startup from Chennai is reducing school dropouts in Tamil Nadu


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] This startup is giving a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato in Kozhikode

Debolina Biswas

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

How Bengaluru-based cashback and loyalty startup PaisaWapas found its way by focusing on students

Sameer Ranjan
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Walmart CEO writes to PM, seeks open, stable business environment; pressure tactics, says CAIT

Press Trust of India

OYO to invest additional Rs 200 Cr in West Bengal, says Aditya Ghosh

Press Trust of India

The unique opportunity that the future of e-mobility holds for India, and how Glyd is paving the way

Jerlin Justus

The classic vehicle has transformed into a software-defined IoT device: Elektrobit’s Gregor Zink on disruptive mobility

Vishal Krishna

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

How Bengaluru-based cashback and loyalty startup PaisaWapas found its way by focusing on students

Sameer Ranjan

Startup Guide Cairo: how this city is a leading hub for mobility and fintech entrepreneurs

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Fashion rental startup Stage3 raises $2M in pre-Series A round led by Blume Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

US-based talent acquisition firm SHL enters agreement to acquire Aspiring Minds

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations

Team YS

[Behind the Scenes] How Pepperfry gets your favourite couch at your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore