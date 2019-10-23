A

[Funding alert] Women social network Healofy raises investment from M&S Partners

Started in September 2016 by Gaurav Aggarwal and Shubham Maheshwari, Healofy seeks to empower women by enabling them to consume relatable information, create content, and showcase their skills sets.

By Tarush Bhalla
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Women social network platform, Healofy, on Wednesday announced it has raised an undisclosed amount from Japanese investment firm M&S Partners.


Prior to this, the Bengaluru-based startup had raised $9.5 million from Omidyar Network India, BabyTree Group, BAce Capital (a fund backed by Alibaba’s Ant Financial Services Group), and other angel investors, around March this year. 


Healofy

The Healofy team

Started as a pregnancy and parenting community in September 2016, by Gaurav Aggarwal and Shubham Maheshwari, Healofy seeks to empower women by enabling them to consume relatable information, create content, and showcase their skills sets.


This peer-to-peer platform also enables women to connect and influence other like-minded women based on similar language, location, life-stage, as well as interests such as fashion, food, fitness, lifestyle, learning different skill sets, and earning from home.


“The societal impact Healofy is having is immense and has resonated strongly with their users. Led by the passionate founders, Gaurav and Shubham, we believe that this impressive team is capable of disrupting the online behavior of the next 100 Million Indian women, and we are excited to be part of this journey with them.” said Hiro Mashita, Director, M&S Partners.


The app claims to be witnessing over 500,000 Daily Active Users (DAUs) and one million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) on their Android app. The platform also claims to witness more than 1.5 million monthly web visits.


This comes after Google had removed the Healofy app from its Play Store, for violating developer policy, in May. Also, Facebook had banned Healofy’s English page on its platform. 


“It has been an incredible journey for us over the last three years, impacting the lives of millions of women. At Healofy, we are committed to providing a safe and empowering online environment for women in the country. We are excited to welcome M&S Partners to be part of the journey," said Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Healofy.


The company also claims to be engaging with Indian women across Tier II, III and IV cities through content in their native language. The platform supports nine languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.


Further on, Healofy envisions to help women attain financial independence by helping them earn from home via network ecommerce.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Healofy raises $8 M funding from BabyTree Group, BAce Capital, and Omidyar Network India


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

Press Trust of India

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] This startup is giving a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato in Kozhikode

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] CII Chairman for startups and entrepreneurship invests in B2B marketplace Pumpkart

Sujata Sangwan

How Singapore is driving global innovation and what it means for India’s startup ecosystem

Team YS

AWS AI and Machine Learning is here to solve the big problems

Team YS

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Pee Safe raises Rs 30Cr in Series A led by Alkemi Growth Capital

Debolina Biswas

Building an entrepreneurial bridge between Singapore and India

Team YS

Toyota plans to launch compact EV in India in partnership with Suzuki

Press Trust of India

Walmart CEO writes to PM, seeks open, stable business environment; pressure tactics, says CAIT

Press Trust of India

OYO to invest additional Rs 200 Cr in West Bengal, says Aditya Ghosh

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Northern Arc Capital and Netherlands’ Triodos invest Rs 30 Cr in Shiksha

Sujata Sangwan

The unique opportunity that the future of e-mobility holds for India, and how Glyd is paving the way

Jerlin Justus

The classic vehicle has transformed into a software-defined IoT device: Elektrobit’s Gregor Zink on disruptive mobility

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore