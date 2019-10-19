[Jobs Roundup] Want to work with EV startups? Here are a few openings

Electric Vehicles (EV) are not just cost-effective but are also sought after for their lower carbon emissions. According to a report by IndiaSpend, around 87 percent of India's population that own a vehicle are willing to switch to EVs.





Today policymakers and startups are equally trying to make the planet a sustainable one through EVs. With increasing popularity, more jobs are being created.

Some of India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturers are getting serious about electric vehicles and a host of startups are working on the same.





YourStory has curated some of the job opportunities in the EV sector that may interest you.

Ather Energy

Operations Program Manager

Experience needed: 2-5 years





Ather Energy is looking for professionals who can be responsible for the overall timely delivery of projects within budgets. They will be required to lead a team of program managers responsible for managing live programs and projects across teams and locations, as well as plan, predict and manage timelines and budgets for the projects. Their responsibilities will also include bringing structure to the project, while teams work to move quickly to solve issues.





Mahindra Rise

EV Lead- Customer Care

Experience needed: 6+ years





The candidate is required to manage the EV team at the company. Their responsibilities will include taking care of after-sales support for all the customers, personal and fleet, of the area through dealers. They will also be required to manage the escalated customer concern resolution within minimum possible time. They will be required to plan the CSI activities for the region, work on dealer business and communication, and dealer fund management.





Yulu Bikes

iOS Developer

Experience needed: 2-4 years





The candidate should have experience with the iOS frameworks such as UIKit, Maps, Core Location, Core Bluetooth and Core Animation, etc. They will need to perform bug fixes and improve application performance. They are also required to have a strong UX/UI design exposure and experience in making apps work intuitively with pixel perfect interfaces.





Ather Energy

Relationship Manager

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate's responsibilities will involve responding and resolving customer queries through calls and e-mails, and deliver great customer experience resulting in customer delight. They will be required to liaison with other teams to help customers progress smoothly through the sales process. The company is also looking for someone who can manage the customer subscription accounts and who can own end-to-end ownership experience for a limited set of customers.





Ola Electric

Software Development Engineer 3

Experience needed: 6+ years





The company is looking for a candidate who can code, develop, design and architect features related to the existing application. They will be required to lead from the front, in terms of delivering high-quality work products. Their responsibilities will also include creating and defining performance metrics - ideate, innovate and hack through the existing systems, to improve performance. They need to also perform code reviews, set coding practices and guidelines within the team.





