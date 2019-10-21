A

MeitY launches startup hub to further technology innovations in India

This hub will facilitate MeitY's vision of promoting technology innovation, startups and creation of Intellectual Properties.

By Rashi Varshney
21st Oct 2019
MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), a platform to connect the startup ecosystem, has been formally inaugurated by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Law & Justice at the MeitY Startup Summit 2019.


It is supposed to work like a social media platform for all the stakeholders of the ecosystem, including incubators, accelerators, mentors, angel funds, and venture capitalists. At present, India has about 23,974 DPIIT recognised startups in the country.


"MSH will act as a national coordination, facilitation, and monitoring centre that will integrate all the incubation centres, startups, and innovation related activities of MeitY," reads the MSH website.


The government said that the hub will promote technology innovation, startups, and the creation of Intellectual Properties. According to a media report, former entrepreneur Deepak Agarwal will put together a team to run this platform.


startup hub
Besides this, at the event, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) signed four different MoUs with Intel India Pvt Limited, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, Pontacq, and IBM to promote innovation in Information and Communications Technology and related emerging fields.


These MoUs will help in knowledge exchange and enhancing cooperation between technological institutions, venture capitalists, industries, and government agencies. The platform will leverage and bring startup intervention programme to STPI.


They are meant to promote entrepreneurship and create a nurturing ecosystem for STPI CoEs in areas such as digital and mobile payments, blockchain, IoT, big data, and other emerging technologies.


STPI initiated setting up of various domain-specific CoEs across India, for which it has planned for an online technology platform. Additionally, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), a leading technology business Incubator under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, has been engaged as a knowledge partner for providing expertise in the call for application, screening, onboarding, and review of startups across STPI CoEs. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

