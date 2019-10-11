A

Soon, India will have a dedicated startup hub connecting entrepreneurs with VCs

The platform will be officially launched later this week by Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Minister for IT and Electronics, as per reports.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
11th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

If latest reports are any indication, India is all set to get a dedicated startup hub in the near future. The hub, which has been put together by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), will basically serve as a platform to bring together entrepreneurs, incubators, investors, mentors, accelerators, and VCs, and ignite conversations between these various stakeholders in the startup ecosystem.


startups


The platform is supposed to be officially launched later this week by Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Minister for IT and Electronics, according to media reports. Former entrepreneur Deepak Agarwal will be shouldering the task of assembling a team to manage the platform, the report added.


“Through this platform, a startup in a small city can reach out to a mentor specialised in its area sitting in another part of the country, which was earlier not possible,” a government official was quoted by ET.


With more than 7,000 startups, India currently is among the biggest startup ecosystems across the world. Everyday, a new name crops up here, along with a host of incubators and accelerators who strive to provide the right mentorship, support, and help with raising capital to these startups. However, the ecosystem lacks consolidation, and this startup hub is aimed at addressing this very concern.


The platform, furthermore, is going to be instrumental in bringing visibility to the startups and showcasing their various innovations and enterprises through a dedicated webpage. In the process, helping them connect with key stakeholders in the ecosystem, seek guidance from prominent leaders and mentors, avail various benefits through government schemes, and also connect with the host of venture capitals and angel investors.


Around 1,000 startups and 130 incubation centres are already live on this startup hub. And if the report is to be believed, this platform, in the future, will also play a huge role in helping investors discover and fund startups doing groundbreaking work.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

DPIIT holds meeting with Amazon, Flipkart following CAIT complaint


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Ex-Gojek exec teams up with restaurateurs to serve biryani with their Ahmedabad-based cloud kitchen

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] College dropout starts online career counselling platform with Rs 25k; made Rs 30 lakh in 3 months

Sindhu Kashyaap

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
TechSparks 2019: What the doers of the Indian startup ecosystem are up to (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

TechSparks 2019: Vijay Shekhar Sharma enthrals crowd with his wit; spells out vision for Paytm

Sohini Mitter

Eye on the future: meet the startups exhibiting at TechSparks 2019

Madanmohan Rao

TechSparks 2019: India needs startups to turbo-charge the growth engine, says Karnataka Deputy CM

Sameer Ranjan

Ola Electric ropes in General Motors' Jamie Ardila on its board

Sindhu Kashyaap

DPIIT holds meeting with Amazon, Flipkart following CAIT complaint

Press Trust of India

Diversity and inclusion: are employers doing enough?

Shirin Salis

[App Fridays] Spotify’s new ‘lite’ app packs a punch, and here's why it works for Indian users

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] Ex-Gojek exec teams up with restaurateurs to serve biryani with their Ahmedabad-based cloud kitchen

Sindhu Kashyaap

TechSparks 2019: What the doers of the Indian startup ecosystem are up to (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

How these IIT alumni built an AI-powered startup to help businesses optimise hiring

Sindhu Kashyaap

TechSparks 2019 is finally here to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship

Sujata Sangwan

WeWork India to raise $200M; aims one lakh co-working seats by 2020

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore