InMobi extends partnership with Microsoft; advertising business now on tech unicorn's marketing cloud

India’s first tech unicorn, InMobi, a marketing cloud enterprise has announced that it has extended its partnership with Microsoft by adding the latter’s advertising business to its current portfolio of offerings.





As a result, InMobi will now be able to offer marketers an integrated solution to power their campaigns built on search capability of Microsoft Advertising, and mobile capability of InMobi Marketing Cloud.





Microsoft and InMobi have been in strategic partnership since July 2018, to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by providing them with insights, audience and engagement platforms for a connected world, InMobi said in a statement.





InMobi founder and CEO Naveen Tewari





"We see an immense opportunity to grow the search and display market in India where digital is growing 30 percent yearly," Mark Richardson, VP of Global Corporate Sales at Microsoft said, adding, "Our relationship with InMobi will enable Microsoft Advertising to leverage the startup's knowledge of the Indian mobile landscape and its go-to-market platform to grow the business further."

Earlier known as Bing Ads, Microsoft Advertising is a combination of Big Data, Automation, and Artificial Intelligence. It powers search advertising on Bing, Yahoo, and AOL, as well as, a network of partner sites.





The Microsoft Search advertising business has grown in the last three years, with an 8.5 percent market share and 19 million unique searchers on PC, which corresponds to 118 million monthly searches in India.





“The extended partnership between Microsoft Advertising and the InMobi Marketing Cloud will enable marketers to deliver a unified brand experience to customers, by bringing together the best of search and display platforms,” Vasuta Agarwal, MD, Asia Pacific at InMobi said.

"Our deep appreciation of Indian marketers’ needs a keen understanding of the market and a customer-obsessed team, which places us uniquely, to bring Microsoft Advertising to marketers in India,” Agarwal added.





InMobi brings connections between brands and consumers by leveraging its technology platforms and exclusive access to mobile intelligence.









(Edited by Suman Singh)











