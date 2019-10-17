For decades, India and Japan, the two Asian countries with a growing pool of startups, are known to have shared friendly bilateral relations; something that has, in turn, even shaped both countries' startup and investor relationship over the years. In September, a NASSCOM initiative took this association a step further by bringing together innovative Indian startups, who delivered a successful pitch to Japanese investors.









Held in Tokyo, NASSCOM’s Japan VC Network, a first-of-its-kind initiative in partnership between NASSCOM and the Embassy of India, Tokyo, saw around 26 tech startups from India present their ideas to more than 125 Japanese institutional investors.





The live pitch sessions culminated over a two-day period and were followed by over 180 one-on-one meetings, where startup companies interacted with interested Japanese investors. The founders at the pitch session were looking to raise a sum of more than $2 million, going up to a maximum of $40 million.





Among the participating startups, who travelled as part of NASSCOM’s delegation to Tokyo, were Aibono Smart Farming Private Limited, Anjansecure Solutions, ASIMOV Robotics, Azah Personal Care, Blowhorn, Bulk MRO Industrial Supply, Care24, Cogos Technologies Private Limited, Easy Home Finance Limited, FreightBro Logistics, and Freyr Energy Services .





The remaining 26 startups included HealthifyMe Wellness , Hush (Erbauen Labs), HyperXchange, Instasafe, Medikabazaar, MillionEyes Healthcare, Momspresso (Just4Kids Services), MoneyOnClick (Wortgage Technologies), and Optisupply Chain Solution.





Rizort Inc, Skillenza, Skyroot Aerospace, Spanningtree Software Technologies, Wholesalebox Internet, and Wobot Intelligence also participated in the Tokyo pitch session.





“We are simply overwhelmed with the number of institutions that have come out in large numbers to meet with this unique bouquet of innovative startups from India and are confident that this one-of-a-kind NASSCOM Japan VC Network will further stimulate the Japan-India partnership in this digital era and will expedite participation and active deal flow from the Japan to Indian startup ecosystem,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.





