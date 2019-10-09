YS Exclusive with Ninjacart's Thirukumaran Nagarajan (and other top stories of the day)
In an exclusive chat with YourStory, Co-founder and CEO Thirukumaran Nagarajan talks about cracking the scale challenge, particularly in the fresh produce supply chain, with his sixth venture Ninjacart.
For months, a group of techies camped overnight at the fruit and vegetable market in the outskirts of Bengaluru. They had only one aim in mind: figuring out the complications of the supply chain. This is what led to the birth of B2B agritech startup Ninjacart, which, in four years, has notched up a delivery accuracy rate of 99.88 percent all year round.
Hotstar’s Akash Saxena on why curiosity is everything
This week on Techie Tuesday, we feature Akash Saxena, SVP, Head of Technology, Hotstar. His tech journey has seen several ups and downs, and includes stints at Open Table, Persistent Systems, Vitrix, Exemplary Software, TinyOwl, and Craftsvilla.
Meet Payal Jain who has dressed Priyanka Chopra, Victoria Beckham
Designer Payal Jain has been at the forefront of the fashion evolution in India for the past 25 years, working with Indian textiles to create a brand ethos that she calls a 'western body with an Indian soul'.
Predera enables enterprises to deploy ML solutions at scale
San Jose-based Predera’s unified end-to-end automation engine provides intervention alerts, human-in-loop feedback, and autonomous workflow management capabilities to reduce the cost of maintenance of AI models.
This Harvard educated mum returned to India to start Shumee Toys
Meeta Sharma Gupta, 42, is an engineer by education, with degrees from IIT Delhi and Harvard University. She returned to India from the United States to make toys for children that are safe and sustainable.
5 companies helping small businesses and MSMEs avail easy credit
By leveraging tech-driven approaches and tailor-made financial instruments, these lending platforms are bringing about the biggest difference to the MSME sector
YC-backed Vahan Inc. raises undisclosed funding from Khosla Ventures
Vahan Inc., a Bengaluru-based AI startup, which was a part of the latest batch of Y Combinator, has raised a fresh round of undisclosed funding from Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, and Pioneer Fund.
Flipkart creates spirit of goodwill for the underserved
As a leading ecommerce marketplace in India, Flipkart is leveraging its platform to enable its wider community of buyers and sellers to give back to the society for various social causes with its Daan Utsav programme.
