A

Countries will have to show ‘extreme caution’ on cryptocurrencies, says FM Sitharaman

Responding to a question on Libra, Facebook's proposed virtual currency, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says despite the advantages, she got the sense that ‘many countries were cautioning on rushing into this’.

By Press Trust of India
20th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Many countries have cautioned against rushing into cryptocurrencies, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, as Facebook's proposed virtual currency Libra became a buzzword during the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.


Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has advised caution when it comes to virtual currency.


In fact, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shantikanta Das spoke about cryptocurrencies during one of the interventions this week. The RBI has banned the use of cryptocurrencies in India.


“On our side, the Reserve Bank Governor spoke about it during our turn to intervene. I got the sense that many countries were cautioning on rushing into this,” Sitharaman told a group of Indian reporters in response to a question on the discussions on Libra.


"Some of them (countries) of course even suggested that they shouldn't be using, all of us shouldn't be using the name stable currency because that's the expression they used. Many cautioned to the extent saying even the name should not be stable currency; it should relate to virtual currency or something of the kind,” she said.


Sitharaman said three or four different names were mentioned by different people but the overall sense was that "countries will have to show extreme caution much before anything is said or moved on this".


“In fact, this morning some of the presentations were also highlighting the strengths of such virtual currency. But equally everyone without fail spoke about the challenges together with talking about it as an if-necessary step forward. So everyone was stepping cautiously on it," she said.


Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF, said the organisation has been engaged quite extensively with others, like the Financial Stability Board, the European Central Bank, on the question of digital currency, and the benefits and risks involved.

Also Read

How VCs are reacting to the cryptocurrency boom

Mindful of the risk

“We take a very balanced approach. We look at the ease of use, cost savings, and most importantly, financial inclusion as very important benefits. But we are also very mindful that they can be a risk for privacy, consumer privacy," she said.


Georgieva said digital currency can be abused for illegal purposes and, in the worst case, for the financing of terrorism.


“And there are issues on sovereignty that need to be well understood and addressed. And in that sense, we will continue to work," Georgieva said.


“We are not specifically focusing on Libra. We are looking into, one, the inevitability of expanding digital money on the wave of the digital revolution, but then the necessity to do so, mindful of monetary stability,” the IMF Managing Director said in response to a question.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

Here’s all you need to know about Facebook's new cryptocurrency

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

[The Turning Point] From starting as a WhatsApp service to getting Google to make its first direct investment in India - the Dunzo journey

Sindhu Kashyap

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
A tête-à-tête with director Vishal Punjabi; Netflix's movie on startups - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why this former network engineer has hosted seven exhibitions on nature and wildlife

Madanmohan Rao

Keen to map employees’ performance consistently? These HR firms can help

Team YS

Oppo brings Reno 10x Zoom's top features to Reno 2, but there could be a pricing problem

Sahil Bhalla

[The Turning Point] Ola’s ride from a tour and travel operator to a ride-hailing unicorn

Sindhu Kashyap

A tête-à-tête with director Vishal Punjabi; Netflix's movie on startups - your weekend fix

Team YS

How SaaS-based startup LogMeIn is transitioning to the Chatbot era 2.0 for better market capture

Sampath Putrevu

Watch: From Flipkart's Kalyan Krishnamurthy to Kunal Shah of Cred, life lessons from startups - the week that was

Vishal Krishna

From steel industry to art platform: the journey of Jenny Shah, Founder and CEO, Ivana Art

Madanmohan Rao

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Startups raise $216.9M in equity; CARS24 corners lion's share

Sameer Ranjan

How AWS helps application security company Indusface deliver on its promise of near-zero downtime to 1,000+ customers

Jyoti Chidambaram Ayyar

TechSparks 2019: Fix them yourself, don't wait for government to take action, urges ‘PotHoleRaja’

Debolina Biswas

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with film director Vishal Punjabi, a movie on startups on Netflix, and sushi by the sea in Tokyo

Asha Chowdary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore