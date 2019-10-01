Ola makes further inroads into the UK, now offers services in nine cities

Bengaluru-based ride hailing platform Ola on Tuesday announced that it had launched its services in Warwick and Coventry, its eighth and ninth cities in the UK.





Speaking on strengthening their presence in the country, Alok Pandya, Ola’s Regional Manager for the West Midlands, Coventry, and Warwick, said in a press statement:





“We have learnt a great deal in the last 12 months since the launch, and feel immensely proud that our drivers have already provided over one million rides across the UK. Coventry is the home of the black cab, and as such we are delighted to be able to boost income opportunities for local drivers. We are leading the way with driver benefits, and are the only app in the area to include black cab drivers in our dynamic fleet.”





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola.





Ola offers commuters the option of both black cabs and private hire vehicles. The team claims to offer the highest driver rates in the region. The team added that for the past three weeks Ola had been working with local councils to grant the technology and transport licences needed for both taxi and private hires. The team claims this to be the first for these areas.





Ola’s easy to use ride-hailing app will redefine the transportation needs of over 600,000 locals in the area, the statement said. Customers will also enjoy competitive pricing – with new users receiving 50 percent off on all rides for the first two weeks, as well as the important 24-hour safety support offered by Ola’s in-app customer care and emergency service.





Ola has invested $60 million in its international operations in the last 15 months. This was reported in filings made by Ola Singapore Pte, the company's entity that controls international markets, to Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. Of the amount, the company pumped in $6 million in March this year.





Currently Ola Singapore controls Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and even the US. UK operations have reportedly been moved from the Singapore entity to The Netherlands.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)











